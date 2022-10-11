ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KITV.com

Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%. Vegetarians and others...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui Police hosting Recruitment Hiring Seminar

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is hosting a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar on Thursday, Oct. 13. The seminar will take place at the Wailuku Police Station between 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

To combat fentanyl crisis, Hawaii Department of Health offering free naloxone

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health, through a partnership with nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, is offering free naloxone -- commonly know as Narcan -- to Hawaii residents. Health officials, in what they are calling a fentanyl crisis happening across the Islands, believe naloxone access can...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Job openings in Hawaii Senate for 2023 legislative session

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you'd like a closer look at Hawaii's political process, now is your chance. The Hawaii State Senate is currently accepting job applications for the upcoming 2023 legislative session. Jobs include Committee Clerk, Legislative Assistant, Budget Analyst, and more.
HAWAII STATE

