4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $46k on five-ace Pai Gow poker hand in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to take home big bucks in Las Vegas. The latest winner, Catherine Y., won big on a lucky hand of Pai Gow at the California Hotel & Casino!. Catherine won $46,300 after pulling four aces and a joke – essentially a five-ace hand...
KITV.com
"As accessible as ordering a pizza." | Fentanyl deaths rapidly rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii freshman Cal Epstein was just 18-years-old when he died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 -- a devastating loss to his close-knit family still struggling to cope with the reality of what's become a public health crisis throughout the nation. Just days after returning home...
KITV.com
Classmates mourn passing of Maui woman and her suitemates after fatal Phoenix crash
Tonight -- people from Hawaii to Arizona are mourning the loss of a Maui woman who was going to college on the mainland. Maui teen killed by wrong way driver on way to Grand Canyon. People from Hawaii to Arizona are mourning the loss of a young Maui woman who...
KITV.com
Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%. Vegetarians and others...
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,047 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,047 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,699. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.6%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health. Aging Well:...
KITV.com
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
KITV.com
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
KITV.com
Maui Police hosting Recruitment Hiring Seminar
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is hosting a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar on Thursday, Oct. 13. The seminar will take place at the Wailuku Police Station between 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
KITV.com
Hawaii's Department of Transportation pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now using asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads. Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was...
KITV.com
To combat fentanyl crisis, Hawaii Department of Health offering free naloxone
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health, through a partnership with nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, is offering free naloxone -- commonly know as Narcan -- to Hawaii residents. Health officials, in what they are calling a fentanyl crisis happening across the Islands, believe naloxone access can...
KITV.com
Job openings in Hawaii Senate for 2023 legislative session
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you'd like a closer look at Hawaii's political process, now is your chance. The Hawaii State Senate is currently accepting job applications for the upcoming 2023 legislative session. Jobs include Committee Clerk, Legislative Assistant, Budget Analyst, and more.
