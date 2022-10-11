Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
What Happens to Nury Martinez's Vacated LA City Council Seat?
The resignation of one of three embattled Los Angeles City Councilmembers who were part of a recorded conversation that included racist attacks on a colleague's young son leaves a vacancy on the 15-member panel and questions about what happens next in the district she represented. Nury Martinez stepped down from...
NBC Los Angeles
As Fallout Over Leaked Audio of LA City Councilmembers Continues, Here's What Has Happened So Far
It has been four days since reports surfaced about an audio recording of Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist and offensive remarks about fellow councilmember Mike Bonin's Black son, and calls for resignations have only intensified. Martinez became first of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Face Off in Mayoral Debate With LA City Council in Turmoil
Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso made their pitches to Los Angeles voters Tuesday night in the final debate between the two candidates seeking to become the city's next mayor. The landscape of the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti changed dramatically in the days leading up to Tuesday night's event at the Brokaw News Center in Universal City -- the final live debate ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. The candidates will take the stage two days after a leaked recording was made public of three City Councilmembers and a now-former top LA County labor official in an October 2021 conversation about redistricting that included several racist remarks.
NBC Los Angeles
Nury Martinez Announces ‘Leave of Absence' From City Council
Nury Martinez, one day after resigning from her position as Los Angeles City Council President, announced that she is taking a "leave of absence" from her seat on the Council. "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement sent from her office on Tuesday morning.
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Am Reeling': Tearful Councilmember Bonin Speaks at Raucous LA City Council Meeting
Protesters calling for the resignation of three Los Angeles City Coucnil members gathered at City Hall Tuesday for the first council meeting since a recorded conversation involving the politicians that included racist slurs was made public. Activists shouted, booed and chanted inside and outside City Hall, forcing the start of...
NBC Los Angeles
Ron Herrera, LA County Federation of Labor Head, Resigns After Leaked Audio
The LA County Federation of Labor released an official statement Tuesday morning stating that Ron Herrera, the organization's head, resigned from his position Monday night after a leaked audio of LA city councilmembers making racist remarks was posted to social media. Also in that statement, the organization called for the...
NBC Los Angeles
California Coastal Commission Considering New Desalination Plant in Orange County
The California Coastal Commission is set to vote Thursday on a proposed desalination plant in South Orange County at Doheny State Beach, but some campers oppose the idea. There are 122 camping sites at Doheny State Beach, so popular campers tell NBC4 they have to make reservations six months in advance. This is also where the South Coast Water District wants to build four underground wells for a new desalination plant.
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
NBC Los Angeles
You Might See More Green Benches Around Orange County, Here's Why
Mental health and well being of all is a global priority that's the theme of Mental Health Awareness Day. Some people might even find a place to care for their own mental health at some local parks. The statistics might be alarming but according to the World Health Organization, 700,000...
NBC Los Angeles
Monrovia High School Placed on Lockdown Over Suspected ‘Swatting' Call
Monrovia High School and Monrovia Elementary were placed on emergency lockdowns Thursday afternoon after what police believe was a fake call reporting an active shooter, the city said. The city of Monrovia said in a series of tweets that the high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 caller...
NBC Los Angeles
One Arrested in Kidnapping, Assault of Teen in El Sereno Park
A suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday kidnapping and sexual assault case of a 14-year-old in an El Sereno park, police said Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department made the arrest hours after asking for the public's help in locating the man responsible for the attack on the teenager.
NBC Los Angeles
Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front
Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
NBC Los Angeles
Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
NBC Los Angeles
A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas
Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
