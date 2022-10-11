ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

DHS man accused of possessing over 600 images of child sexual abuse

By Jesus Reyes
 1 day ago
A Desert Hot Springs man accused of possessing over 600 images of child sexual abuse material was arrested on Tuesday.

The man, a 19-year-old was arrested by DHSPD detectives in Banning, the department announced.

According to DHSPD, the investigation began on Sept. 14, 2022. Detectives authored numerous search warrants and identified the suspect.

The suspect has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces charges of Possession/Dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Possession/Dissemination of CSAM over 600 images, and Possession/Dissemination of CSAM with sadism/masochism.

As of Tuesday, he has not been charged by the District Attorney's office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

He remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.

