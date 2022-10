NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The remainder of the 2022 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts will be long and full of despair unless the offensive line can become an adequate cohesive unit. Without an improvement in pass protection, Matt Ryan may consider a mid-season retirement with concern for his health. In the same breath, without running lanes, 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor will continue to run into a wall of defenders.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO