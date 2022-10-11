NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game...
ATLANTA, GA
Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. reports Odell Beckham Jr. not a Rams' priority

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not a priority for the Los Angeles Rams. That's according to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid reports the Rams are leaving the light on for Beckham Jr. to return to the team when he's recovered from a torn left ACL-- sustained in the Super Bowl win with Los Angeles -- Beckham said Wednesday on Twitter that reunion is being overblown. "LA knows where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) limited on Thursday

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Gordon has been dealing with a neck injury, but the rib designation is a new one. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Mike Boone (foot) was also limited.
DENVER, CO
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy...
DALLAS, TX
Former Packers TE Tyrone Davis dies at 50

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50, the club said Wednesday. The Packers said Davis, who played for the team from 1997-2002, died Oct. 2, citing an obituary posted on the website of Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va. He reportedly died from an undisclosed illness. The obituary listed that Davis' funeral would be held Oct. 8. Davis played eight NFL seasons, his first two for the New York Jets (1995-96) and the last six for the Packers. He had 71 receptions for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns in 69 games (27 starts) for Green Bay. Davis caught a career-best seven touchdown passes in 1998. Davis had two catches for 15 yards in six games as a reserve for the Jets. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Virginia in 1995. Davis had 103 receptions for 2,153 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons for the Cavaliers. --Field Level Media
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott limited in Thursday's practice

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott officially was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The seven-year veteran has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his right thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group"...
DALLAS, TX
David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser practice in boost to Ravens LBs corps

Baltimore Ravens rookie David Ojabo practiced with his teammates for the first time Wednesday, recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained during his pro day in March. A projected first-round pick from Michigan, the 22-year-old Ojabo likely fell to the second round because of the injury. He had 11 sacks and 35 tackles in 13 games last season for the Wolverines, where he played for Mike Macdonald, now the Ravens defensive coordinator. The Ravens said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore an Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season, returned to practice Wednesday. Bowser, 27, was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2017. In 80 games (19 starts) with the franchise, he has 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. The Ravens (3-2) face the New York Giants (4-1) on the road Sunday. --Field Level Media
BALTIMORE, MD
Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, but he will not play this week when Buffalo matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs. White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints last season. He's been on the PUP list and designated him for return gives the Bills a 21-day window to place White on the 53-man roster. "We're just excited for him to be out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in confirming White would practice with the Bills on Wednesday...
BUFFALO, NY
Indianapolis Colts Offense: What Happens Next?

The remainder of the 2022 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts will be long and full of despair unless the offensive line can become an adequate cohesive unit. Without an improvement in pass protection, Matt Ryan may consider a mid-season retirement with concern for his health. In the same breath, without running lanes, 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor will continue to run into a wall of defenders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Colts Kicker Named Player of the Week

McLaughlin was 4 of 4 on field goal attempts and scored all of the Colts' points in a 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos last week. McLaughlin's efforts included two field goals over 50 yards and the go-ahead kick in overtime from 48. He was signed to the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

