'Bring your baby to work kinda day': Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague cradles her blossoming baby bump in a fitted maxi dress ahead of photoshoot

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

She's gearing up to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Yet Molly-Mae Hague revealed she wasn't letting her pregnancy slow her down as she shared a snap while hard at work on Tuesday.

The YouTuber, 23, is the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing and hinted that she was working on another project with the brand as she teased that she'd 'shot something exciting.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSdca_0iV8ZWlE00
'Bring your baby to work kinda day': Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague cradled her blossoming baby bump in a fitted maxi dress on Tuesday ahead of a photoshoot

Molly-Mae looked radiant as she posed for snaps ahead of the shoot in a fitted grey dress that clung to her blossoming bump.

With one hand protectively cupping her stomach, the former Love Island star flashed a smile for the camera.

She completed her look with a grey trench coat and accessorised with gold hooped earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gmqh_0iV8ZWlE00
Tease: The YouTuber, 23, is the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing and hinted that she was working on another project with the brand as she teased that she'd 'shot something exciting'

The snaps come after Molly-Mae gave fans another glimpse at the continuing renovations to her lavish £3.5million Cheshire mansion.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to share some snaps of the home she'll share with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, and their future baby girl as the finishing touches were added amid the revamp of the couple's home.

In footage of the spacious property, the former Love Island star showed of a room with white carpets and plush sofas set around a bold fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qai2_0iV8ZWlE00
Exciting: The snaps come after Molly-Mae gave fans another glimpse at the continuing renovations to her lavish £3.5million Cheshire mansion

Meanwhile another clip she posted had the caption: 'Our home is finally starting to come together!' as she toured the bedroom with another fire under the huge TV.

Elsewhere the home is suitably stylish with the pair opting for marble flooring and gold finishes throughout.

Molly-Mae has even added a giant moss bowl as a new feature to one of the many living spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuNZL_0iV8ZWlE00
Nice! The former Love Island star, 23, took to Instagram on Saturday to share some snaps of the suite she'll share with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, and their future baby girl as the finishing touches were added amid the revamp of the couple's home

Elsewhere Molly shows off their incredible bedroom before adding how she has plans to change the wall behind the massive bed which 'didn't really need changing'.

She told fans: 'I can't wait to do the before and after for this wall. It was gorgeous before and didn't really need changing!'

She added: 'But I had a vision and it's so nearly coming to life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6qmG_0iV8ZWlE00
Progress: In footage of the spacious property, the former Love Island star showed of a room with white carpets and plush sofas set around a bold fireplace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ARbJ_0iV8ZWlE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D60Dy_0iV8ZWlE00

Molly-Mae also told how she is selling off one of the large sofas which they had in their old house.

She said: 'Ok so...I've decided I'm going to give our very sentimental sofa a new home. We've had this sofa for three years but it's still in beautiful condition and I just had it professionally cleaned last week!

'Going to give this away to someone who needs it and will arrange delivery myself free of charge. I don't have the dimensions unfortunately it is absolutely huge.'

It comes after last month she gave a glimpse at the progress of the master bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XC6w_0iV8ZWlE00
Movie night! Her and Tommy had a cosy evening in together at the new home and watched a Halloween film on Saturday

She could be seen posing with her arm in the air as she took a picture of herself in the mirror, with the expansive floorspace visible behind her, with the television personality writing: 'Can't believe we'll be able to sleep in our bedroom soon. It's been a long time coming!!!!'

The influencer shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of the room from another angle, noting that the floors were still to be laid.

She wrote: 'Carpets are coming tomorrow. I think I could cry.'

The room had been decorated with cream walls, with bright spotlights in the ceiling illuminating the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6eLm_0iV8ZWlE00
Sleek: The bathroom was adorned with gold taps, towel rails and other matching fixtures, with coordinated with other gold items such as light fittings around the home

The reality star also posted a picture of a huge television which had been fitted into the wall, with Molly-Mae telling her followers a cosy fireplace is set to be installed underneath the device.

Finally, she posted a picture of the black double doors which led to the huge bedroom, with Molly-Mae writing: 'Ok they need a VERY good clean but the orange covers are off our bedroom doors.'

Molly-Mae got the keys to her 6-bedroom home earlier this year and set about organising renovations, opting for marble flooring and gold finishes throughout.

Taking to the YouTube channel to give a tour of the home previously, the influencer told her fans that she wanted to give them an update on the home's progress, with Molly-Mae admitting that things are very slow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxwwe_0iV8ZWlE00
Bye: Molly-Mae also told how she is selling off one of the large sofas which they had in their old house

Despite them living in a building site with practically no furniture, Molly enthusiastically gave a house around the home, sharing a look at the work done.

She said: 'I’ve never shown you round the house like this before, this is really weird.

'I want it to feel so amazing and homely, and I know it will soon.'

The tour saw Molly-Mae show off the large open spaces with its marble flooring and expansive living rooms, both of which features nothing but a TV and a half of a large grey sofa split in two.

The blonde beauty also showed off her dining space and a spot for a specially commission LED piece which she's planning for Tommy as a surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJUON_0iV8ZWlE00
Making a home: It comes after last month she gave a glimpse at the progress of the master bedroom

As she walked through the home and showed a glimpse of her garden, Molly-Mae then proudly said: 'Here's a little sneak peek of our downstairs bathroom.'

She continued; 'We actually have a secret door, like a trap door. You see this small crack in the wood? You push on this wood and it becomes the downstairs bathroom.'

The star had previously ripped out the 'loud, tropical themed wallpaper' and replaced it with a more neutral paper, but the 'perfectionist' admitted she wasn't entirely happy with the look.

The bathroom was adorned with gold taps, towel rails and other matching fixtures, with coordinated with other gold items such as light fittings around the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUEA1_0iV8ZWlE00
Finishing touches: The reality star also posted a picture of a huge television which had been fitted into the wall, with Molly-Mae telling her followers a cosy fireplace is set to be installed

Molly and Tommy have been in a relationship since meeting on Love Island in 2019, the couple exceeding expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and have been going from strength-to-strength ever since.

They announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together - a baby girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaTlc_0iV8ZWlE00
Welcome to my pad: Molly-Mae previously gave fans a glimpse of her £3.5million six-bedroom Cheshire mansion as she continued to make her house a home

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wrap Dress#Photoshoot#Furniture#Baby Bump#Molly Mae Hague
Comments / 0

