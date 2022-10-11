ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarina Wiegman is proud of her 'powerful' squad for their 'Let Girls Play' campaign as she says it's 'incredible' to see them raise awareness on such an important topic

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

England manager Sarina Wiegman praised her 'powerful' players for raising the issue of girls not having equal access to sport and football in their school and community.

England's friendly with the Czech Republic was dedicated to 'Let Girls Play', the FA's campaign for every girl to have the same opportunity to take part in physical education as boys.

Prime Minister Liz Truss met the Euros-winning squad on Monday and held a separate meeting with captain Leah Williamson and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPIJi_0iV8ZUzm00
England manager Sarina Wiegman praised her 'powerful' players for raising important issue

Williamson and Wubben-Moy were the driving force behind the squad's open letter to Truss and Rishi Sunak, the then Conservative Party leadership candidates, which asked for all girls to have access to a minimum of two hours a week PE.

Part of the letter read: 'We — the 23 members of the England senior women's Euro squad — ask you to make it a priority to invest into girls' football in schools, so that every girl has the choice [to play].'

England's players and Wiegman, who formerly worked as a PE teacher, wore 'Let Girls Play' t-shirts before kick-off and the manager spoke passionately about the importance of the campaign and her squad's efforts to raise awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nATe_0iV8ZUzm00
The England squad believe girls should have equal access to sport and football in school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10y9kG_0iV8ZUzm00
Prime Minister Liz Truss met the Euros-winning squad on Monday and held a separate meeting with captain Leah Williamson and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy

'I think it's incredible, powerful what the girls did. Straight after the final. Very strong, very powerful and it says a lot about this team and about the personalities behind this team or in this team.

'Everyone is talking about it all the time and it's necessary because when only 33 percent of the girls in elementary school have access to sport or to football or any other sports, just like boys, we should change that.

'The Prime Minister came by, it's addressed, I think there's another discussion coming so hopefully that will change and there will be action taken to change it and to change it sustainably, so not just for now talking about it but that we say after five years, 10 years, we really made a change and every girl has access to football or any other sport.

'This comes with performing so performing at a real high level, become visible, staying or sustainable performing is very important to keep things addressed. That's important but then when you have the voice, use it, and that's exactly what they're doing. Very powerful and I'm very proud of them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLUHD_0iV8ZUzm00
England used their friendly against Czech Republic to inspire and create change
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlwSq_0iV8ZUzm00
Ian Wright (above), who spoke on the issue of girls having equal access to sport and PE at school, added his support to England's players

Ian Wright, who spoke on the issue of girls having equal access to sport and PE at school, added his support to England's players. Speaking to ITV, the Arsenal legend said: 'I think we've been programmed down the years to think that change just takes years and years whereas when you can see, you can see those girls, you see Lotte, you see the England team, that there's enough will and I think money, to make it happen. So let's do it.

'Lotte has lived it and now she's leading from the front with what she's doing. The team that she's been part of have done they unthinkable and brought it home to us.'

'Whether the government are jumping on or not, whatever's happening, these ladies won't be stopped now because they've done that with limited resources and they've done it.'

