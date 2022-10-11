ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

By Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hDi4_0iV8ZT7300

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

The Newport Plain Talk

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) limited on Thursday

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Gordon has been dealing with a neck injury, but the rib designation is a new one. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Mike Boone (foot) was also limited.
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens essentially have two versions of the victory formation. One is when the quarterback takes a knee to run out the clock. The other is when Justin Tucker comes on the field to attempt a game-winning kick. "We've got the GOAT at kicker," Lamar Jackson said, using the acronym for "Greatest of All-Time." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans get late pick to beat Commanders, win 3rd in a row

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A teammate yelled at David Long Jr. from a corner of the locker room, "Keep that game ball!" He wasn't letting it out of his grasp. Long intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve Tennessee's third win in a row, 21-17 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Derrick Henry again got his team rolling, and Long's play concluded a goal-line...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, but he will not play this week when Buffalo matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs. White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints last season. He's been on the PUP list and designated him for return gives the Bills a 21-day window to place White on the 53-man roster. "We're just excited for him to be out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in confirming White would practice with the Bills on Wednesday...
BUFFALO, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams aren't prioritizing me

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not a priority for the Los Angeles Rams. That's according to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid reports the Rams are leaving the light on for Beckham Jr. to return to the team when he's recovered from a torn left ACL -- sustained in a Super Bowl win with Los Angeles in February -- Beckham posted Wednesday on Twitter that the reunion is being overblown. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser practice in boost to Ravens LBs corps

Baltimore Ravens rookie David Ojabo practiced with his teammates for the first time Wednesday, recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained during his pro day in March. A projected first-round pick from Michigan, the 22-year-old Ojabo likely fell to the second round because of the injury. He had 11 sacks and 35 tackles in 13 games last season for the Wolverines, where he played for Mike Macdonald, now the Ravens defensive coordinator. The Ravens said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore an Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season, returned to practice Wednesday. Bowser, 27, was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2017. In 80 games (19 starts) with the franchise, he has 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. The Ravens (3-2) face the New York Giants (4-1) on the road Sunday. --Field Level Media
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott limited in Thursday's practice

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott officially was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The seven-year veteran has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his right thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group"...
DALLAS, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

