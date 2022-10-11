ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Ring doorbells are massively marked down during Prime Day October 2022

By Cailey Lindberg and Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RG4b_0iV8ZSEK00

Snag a Ring doorbell for less during Prime Day and find out who's at your door...without leaving the couch. Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 back for the Prime Early Access event, this is your chance to save big on Ring video doorbells . You can trust that we’ve done our research on the top Ring doorbells out there. In our best video doorbell buying guide , we reviewed both the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired—and while only the wired version is on on sale today, it's worth checking out pricing on both.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired can be connected to the Ring App, which allows you to view a live stream of your doorbell camera, create custom motion zones, and fine-tune your privacy settings. Our guide noted that it is comparable to more expensive Ring doorbells. On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a great choice for an Alexa-driven home with its preciseness and flexible viewing options. In other words, run not walk over to this sale now before it ends!

Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Two of the best ring video doorbells on sale for Prime Day

During the sale, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2020 release for $69.99 (Save $30) and have access to all of the great features that people love about their Ring. Easy to install, the 2020 release works with Alexa to talk with someone at your front door without leaving the comfort of your couch. Queue easy food deliveries! This low cost version features standard Internet connectivity and a rechargeable battery for lots of added convenience.

If you're looking for a wired doorbell that you won't have to worry about dying if you forget to charge, then the Ring Video Doorbell Wired 2021 release might be the choice for you. Right now, you can get the wired Ring Video Doorbell for just $39.99, a $25 savings. But don't wait on these deals, because they're bound to go quick!

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Ring doorbells are massively marked down during Prime Day October 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

40+ best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day event

For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
INTERNET
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Amazon Prime Day#Doorbell#Holiday Gifts#Reviewed Com#Prime Early Access#Amazon Early Access
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
CELL PHONES
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

636K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy