Blake Shelton set to leave 'The Voice' after 23 seasons: 'This show has changed my life'

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Blake Shelton has announced the next season of "The Voice" will be his last.

The country crooner, 46, announced Tuesday he will depart the long-running NBC singing competition after Season 23 next spring, when Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper join Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the red swivel chairs as the newest coaches.

Shelton has appeared on the show for the entire run of the series, which began in 2011.

He has also coached the most winning contestants on the show. These eight contestants include Jermaine Paul of Season 2, Cassadee Pope of Season 3, Danielle Bradbery of Season 4, Craig Wayne Boyd of Season 7, Sundance Head of Season 11, Chloe Kohanski of Season 13, Todd Tilghman of Season 18 and Cam Anthony of Season 20.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKggD_0iV8ZPa900
Blake Shelton has announced that the next season of "The Voice" will be his last. Tyler Golden, NBC

Shelton also met his wife Gwen Stefani on the show. Stefani joined "The Voice" as a coach in 2014.

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he continued. "I’ve made lifelong bonds with (host) Carson (Daly) and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!"

'The Voice': Blake Shelton fails to convince 4-chair singer Kim Cruse with slick pitch

He added: "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani snags California singer from bickering Blake Shelton, John Legend

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blake Shelton set to leave 'The Voice' after 23 seasons: 'This show has changed my life'

