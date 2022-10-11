ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eV7Pl_0iV8ZIeI00

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday.

Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up."

After an ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, Wilson reportedly flew to Los Angeles to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection.

NFL Network has reported that Wilson is playing through a strained lat muscle in his throwing shoulder.

The Thursday-to-next-Monday gap between games in Denver's schedule gives the Broncos (2-3) more than a week off to recover physically and mentally.

"We've been banged up a little bit, and the guys need this time to be able to re-energize themselves and get all their bodies back," Hackett said. "So I think this mini-bye comes at the perfect time for us."

Wilson, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last spring in a blockbuster trade, has thrown for 1,254 yards and four touchdowns this season, with three interceptions. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passes and put up a passer rating of 82.8. The lowest single-season passer rating of his career was a 92.6 in 2016.

Wilson has gone 13-for-28 passing in the red zone with one touchdown and one interception. In Thursday's loss, he missed open receiver K.J. Hamler in the end zone during overtime and forced a pass elsewhere instead. The ensuing incompletion ended the game, with Hamler spiking his helmet against the ground in frustration.

Hackett was asked if the Broncos would try to develop an offensive scheme that would be better for Wilson.

"Most of the stuff that we've done as we collaborated and made this offense is stuff that he's comfortable with, that we're comfortable with," Hackett said. "We're always going to do what's best for our guys, what's best for Russell, and we'll continually develop a plan for him on all the things that he does well."

On Friday, Wilson tweeted a quote attributed to Winston Churchill: "If you're going through hell, keep going."

Hackett did not feel the quote reflected the state of the Broncos.

"I mean, that's the first time I've heard that quote, but no," Hackett said. "I think it's a beautiful day; I'm here with everybody here. There is a lot of improvement to be done. Whenever you know that there's improvement that can happen, you know that there's going to be a lot of improvement."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Greeneville Sun

Cards-Seahawks to have delayed start time if M's host Game 4

The start time of the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday will be moved back to 5:30 p.m. ET should the Mariners host Game 4 of their American League Division Series versus the Houston Astros. Kickoff for the Seahawks' game at Lumen Field will remain at 4:05 p.m. ET should the Mariners get swept in their best-of-five series. The host Astros rallied for an 8-7 victory in the series opener on Tuesday. Game 2 in Houston is slated for Thursday, while the Mariners will host Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4, if applicable, is scheduled to start on Sunday at 3:07 p.m. ET. The need to shift start times for the games comes with respect to the expected traffic and parking issues in Seattle. The Seahawks' Lumen Field is located across the street from T-Mobile Park. --Field Level Media
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Russell Wilson
The Greeneville Sun

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season. "I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) out several games

New England Patriots starting running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Harris is still undergoing tests to determine the severity, per the report. Harris sustained the injury early New England's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He played just six snaps, rushing the ball four times for 11 yards. Harris has 257 yards rushing and three touchdowns in five starts this season. He has rushed for 1,889 yards and 20 TDs in 32 career games (30 starts), all with the Patriots, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Second-year RB Rhamondre Stevenson likely would start in Harris' absence. He has 372 yards rushing and a TD, having played 59 percent of the snap counts in five combined games this season. Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. is also on the active roster. The Patriots (2-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (2-3) on Sunday. --Field Level Media
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Nfl Network#The Seattle Seahawks
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and the team has 21 days to place him on the active roster. "He's been rehabbing and we'll just see how he does," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "He's been going full-speed with his rehab. We'll see how he does working back in." McDuffie, taken No. 21 overall in this year's draft, earned the start against the Cardinals but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Greeneville Sun

Patriots aim to silence struggling Browns

Everybody starts somewhere. For New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, that start came in Cleveland. Belichick will return to the city where he landed his first head coaching job over 30 years ago when New England (2-3) visits the Browns on Sunday in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Before he was a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Coach of the Year, Belichick was a 38-year-old simply trying to break into the head coaching ranks with a rebuilding Cleveland team. He led the Browns to a 36-44 regular-season record in his five seasons at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

236
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy