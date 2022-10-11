ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Fightful

Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
NESN

Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE

Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
411mania.com

WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory

– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars

Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Interested in Former ROH World Champion

The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to soldier on. This past Monday's edition of Raw saw the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE, ending a hiatus of over two years. Anderson and Gallows are just the latest additions to the WWE roster, as Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Bray Wyatt since taking over creative duties. If the rumor mill is to be believed, those signings don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return

Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud

Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...
Fightful

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Fightful

Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments

IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
PWMania

New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card

The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22

Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
wrestlinginc.com

Daniel Garcia Reveals His True Colors During ROH World Title Match

The recent issues between Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho now appear to be water under the bridge. During the title match between Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", Jericho looked to cheat his way to another win by hitting Danielson with his title belt while the referee was down. Garcia ran to the ring and grabbed the belt out of Jericho's hands before clocking Danielson himself, allowing Jericho to pin Danielson for the win.
Fightful

Fightful

