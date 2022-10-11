Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
WWE Reportedly Interested in Former ROH World Champion
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to soldier on. This past Monday's edition of Raw saw the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE, ending a hiatus of over two years. Anderson and Gallows are just the latest additions to the WWE roster, as Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Bray Wyatt since taking over creative duties. If the rumor mill is to be believed, those signings don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
MJF Praises Alex Hammerstone As An Incredible Talent, Says He'd Be A Huge Get For AEW
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. Before MJF became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, he was a main star MLW and aligned with Alex Hammerstone & Richard Holliday as The Dynasty. While MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...
CM Punk's March To AEW World Title (Pt. 6): Challenging Hangman Page | The Series
The Series: Analyzing wrestling stories and feuds from an X & O perspective, looking at adjustments, strategies, the mental game, and more. Part Six: CM Punk challenges Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Special thanks to ProWrestlingMusings.com.
