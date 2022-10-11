ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Arena is Needed in State Senate to Improve Public Safety in New York

Like many, I worry about public safety in our state. I’ve been watching, with trepidation, the results of the decisions by many district attorneys to release people arrested for violent acts without bail. Putting victims above criminals is simply unacceptable. Allowing those arrested for violent crime to go free without bail is unconscionable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Odell Deserves All in Putnam to Thank Her for Exemplary Service

Many of us think about making a community a better place, but it’s the rare person who comes up with a plan, puts in the hard work, motivates those around her and actually builds an organization that improves the life of a community and its residents. Putnam County Executive...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

CAREERS’ Cindi Palermo Honored by Westchester County

Cindi Palermo, a longtime client of CAREERS Support Solutions, received the Longevity Award to mark Westchester County’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). CAREERS is a not-for-profit organization that helps people with disabilities find and keep, jobs they can succeed in. Thanks to CAREERS’ unique program of skills training and on-the-job support, Cindi has been successfully employed at Target in White Plains for the past 19 years.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kent, NY
Putnam County, NY
Government
County
Putnam County, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Preschool to Launch Program for Little Learners

Most preschools begin their traditional programs for young children with a class for two-year-olds. Starting Oct. 24, the JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) Nursery School is introducing a new program at its White Plains location that offers a class to begin the socialization process for toddlers that are as young as 16 months.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Peekskill Brewery Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary with Block Party

Peekskill Brewery will be hosting an outdoors 14TH Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 47 South Water St. in Peekskill from 2 to 8 p.m. The day will feature a hearty lineup of staged live music, food trucks, beer tents, vendor and artisan market, local businesses, live art demonstrations, activities and a kids’ zone, a community and family-friendly event with no cover charge. This event is reminiscent of previous anniversary celebrations Peekskill Brewery held in the past.
PEEKSKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fall Raptor Rapture: Watching Hawks by the Hundreds, or Thousands

The Hudson Valley is full of surprises. One that isn’t obvious to the casual viewer is the migration of thousands of raptors over the great river each autumn. Taking advantage of thermals and convenient geography, a cornucopia of birds of prey, including broad-winged hawks, ospreys, red-shouldered hawks, black vultures and turkey vultures all pass over Nyack on their way to wintering grounds.
NYACK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy