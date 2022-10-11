Read full article on original website
Arena is Needed in State Senate to Improve Public Safety in New York
Like many, I worry about public safety in our state. I’ve been watching, with trepidation, the results of the decisions by many district attorneys to release people arrested for violent acts without bail. Putting victims above criminals is simply unacceptable. Allowing those arrested for violent crime to go free without bail is unconscionable.
