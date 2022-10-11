ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

theexaminernews.com

Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival in Full Swing on Saturday

For children who love to read and the parents who hope to find a way to attract their kids to pick up a book, one of the most popular events to encourage that activity returns in full force. This Saturday is the ninth Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival, and for the first time in three years there will be a full roster of authors and plenty of activities and food to choose from. The 2020 festival had to be canceled because of COVID-19 while last year’s event was about half the size.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
theexaminernews.com

Peekskill Brewery Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary with Block Party

Peekskill Brewery will be hosting an outdoors 14TH Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 47 South Water St. in Peekskill from 2 to 8 p.m. The day will feature a hearty lineup of staged live music, food trucks, beer tents, vendor and artisan market, local businesses, live art demonstrations, activities and a kids’ zone, a community and family-friendly event with no cover charge. This event is reminiscent of previous anniversary celebrations Peekskill Brewery held in the past.
PEEKSKILL, NY
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Entertainment
Eater

LES Icon Russ & Daughters Is Opening Uptown

Russ & Daughters is opening at 50 Hudson Yards, 415 10th Avenue near 34th Street, if everything remains on track, in spring of 2023. Fourth-generation owner Niki Russ Federman along with cousin Josh Russ Tupper confirmed the 4,500 square-foot space will feature a seated counter and standing rails, an area for baking bagels, an event space, and the return of online ordering for takeout and delivery which was only available during the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Explore Sleepy Hollow: Halloween Haunts, Attractions, Events & More

With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America

NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk

New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fall Raptor Rapture: Watching Hawks by the Hundreds, or Thousands

The Hudson Valley is full of surprises. One that isn’t obvious to the casual viewer is the migration of thousands of raptors over the great river each autumn. Taking advantage of thermals and convenient geography, a cornucopia of birds of prey, including broad-winged hawks, ospreys, red-shouldered hawks, black vultures and turkey vultures all pass over Nyack on their way to wintering grounds.
NYACK, NY
Architectural Digest

A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price

Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thephoto-news.com

Visiting Monroe past and maybe future

Monroe. Tim Mitts hosted Finding Monroe Again, giving people an opportunity to see town history firsthand--bungalows from the 1930s that he co-owns and is restoring.
MONROE, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do

Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
MANHATTAN, NY

