Read full article on original website
Related
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth Is Shocking For Her Age & Her Fortune Doesn’t Come From Reality TV
When it comes to the net worth of Jojo Siwa, she may be young but her bank account is nothing to scoff at. The 19-year-old American dancer, actress and singer was born in Omaha, NE and starred in the reality TV series Dance Moms on the network Lifetime. Siwa became...
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nia Long Shares Cryptic Message for Those Who Deserve ‘Absolutely Nothing’ Amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
A pointed message? Nia Long shared a "tip" for coping with personal challenges amid the cheating allegations against her fiancé, Ime Udoka. "A tip for mental health," read a quote the Best Man actress, 51, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 4. "Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who […]
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World. For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M. Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend. "Our personalities mash together so...
JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening Story" That Includes Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan
Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is reminiscing about her coming out journey. The former Nickelodeon star recently participated in the "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, where she shared her "gay awakening story," during which she recalled how Demi Lovato's 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer"—a seductive anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman—made a big impression on her when she was 12.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
JoJo Siwa Debuts New Pink Hair Makeover in Reunion With Abby Lee Miller: Photo
Talk about a bright idea! JoJo Siwa was all smiles while showing off her new, short pink hairdo during the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The 19-year-old singer/dancer/actress looked super fun, rocking feathers, sparkles, and more to the event, where she crossed paths with her old Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller.
Shakira Posts Cryptic Video of Trampled Heart After Gerard Pique Split: I ‘Knew This Would Happen’
As Shakira navigates her ongoing breakup from Gerard Piqué, the musician has seemingly addressed how she’s coping. “I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress, 45, wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Saturday, October 8. Alongside her cryptic caption, Shakira included footage of a woman reaching out for an anatomical model of a heart as a man walking by stepped on it. The audio included heartbeat sounds.
Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot
Kim Kardashian said that, although she didn't make it to the Balenciaga show, the luxury label's creative director Demna brought the show to her.
Kendall Jenner Bonds With Hailey Bieber After Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West Bashed Her
Kendall Jenner, 26, is not letting her former brother-in-law’s online rants stop her from hanging out with her friend Hailey Bieber, 25. The two models were spotted leaving a Pilates class in Los Angeles together on Oct. 10, just days after Kanye West, 45, come at Hailey on Instagram. For the workout session, Kendall sported a white sports bra paired with a white long-sleeved crop top and black leggings. She completed the stylish look with black Nike sneakers, brown sunglasses, and an N-95 face mask.
Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter
Sassy and sweet! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is growing up fast — but her parents have been documenting her childhood from the start. The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was born in July 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the Poosh creator and her then-boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0