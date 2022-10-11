Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
KGET 17
2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger of the Toyota. Both men were from Wasco and died at the scene.
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
Bakersfield Now
Man sentenced to 15 years for fire that destroyed $2M mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man responsible for a fire that destroyed a $2M mansion in March 2022 was sentenced today to 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 29 pleaded no contest on Sept. 14 on three arson charges relating to destroying the Destefani mansion. The charges included arson of an inhabited structure or property, arson of a structure of forest land and possession of materials used for arson, according to court records.
Bakersfield Now
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
Man dies in early morning car accident in Wasco
According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man has died in a traffic accident in Wasco.
Bakersfield Now
Mira Monte HS locked out, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
The search for Razzle continues
One sighting led to a moment of hope for the community, a painted Shetland pony found along the road in Shafter Tuesday morning.
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
Shooting in Delano leaves two people dead, one injured
According to early reports, the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of County Line and Road 136 in Delano.
Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway
Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.
How local law enforcement protects children from predators
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s office released details of a decoy sting operation that left nine men in handcuffs. Each allegedly tried to meet with young girls for sexual purposes. One of them was a part of the Bakersfield Condors hockey team. Child predators in Kern are caught in law enforcement sting operations throughout […]
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
Bakersfield Now
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
