Beckley, WV

Detective provides update on Chili Night shooting investigation

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

BECKLEY (WVNS) – An arrest was made in the investigation following the shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley.

The Beckley Police Department arrested Colton Adkins of MacArthur, West Virginia for his alleged role in the shootout. He is charged with five counts of Wanton Endangerment with a firearm and is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

Adkins was arrested following a separate incident at a Sheetz gas station, where he allegedly brandished a firearm. Chief of Detectives with Beckley PD, Sgt. Morgan Bragg said they matched Adkins with security camera footage from Chili Night.

“They located shell casings in two different locations. We were able to secure surveillance footage from the area, also interviewed witnesses who were nearby. And from that investigation it led to the arrest of, at this point Colton Adkins,” said Sgt. Bragg. “We do expect some other arrests to come from this.”

Bragg added the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups.

“It appeared to be an ongoing issue between two different groups. It didn’t appear to have any involvement in Chili Night itself, but it happened to be that those two groups were there at the same time and that’s what led to this altercation,” the Sergeant told 59News.

The case is still under investigation, as Beckley PD is now attempting to locate the other individuals involved from both groups.

The Sergeant said the groups are not gang-related.

Sgt. Bragg also added the Department is working quickly to make arrests in the case, to send a message that gun violence will not be tolerated, especially at a family event like Chili Night.

“Myself and the other detective have been out the entire weekend night and day looking into this case. We’re taking this very seriously,” Bragg told 59News. “This was a public event, there were men, women and children that were not only placed at risk, but it ruined the event for them potentially forever. So we want to make sure that justice is served in this situation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

