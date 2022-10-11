Apple Health (Medicaid) clients often experience some of the worst physical and financial burdens of Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a preventable disease that can be avoided or significantly delayed through making modest lifestyle changes related to diet and physical activity. Individuals can access year-long support for making such health behavior changes in the National Diabetes Prevention Program. Apple Health clients often have the least ability to pay for diabetes prevention programs out-of-pocket. Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and Washington State Alliance of YMCAs (WA YMCA) are working to increase access to and utilization of the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) across the state.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO