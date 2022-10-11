Read full article on original website
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
‘Chief hater’ Von Miller says ‘ignorance is bliss’ on Bills’ 13 seconds
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Von Miller remembers watching the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff classic last season. He was flying back to Los Angeles with his former Rams teammates after advancing to the NFC Championship game with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fans cheer on Atlanta Braves ahead of Friday’s playoff game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans are rallying to support their team as it heads to Philly. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Glover Park in Marietta, where the celebration for the Braves began. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The team faces the...
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints
After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins
The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
First female to score touchdown in Brockton varsity history gifted signed ball from Kraft, Patriots
McKenzie Quinn made New England football history when she plunged into the endzone on October 7, becoming the first female to ever score a touchdown for Brockton Varsity Football. Last week, “The Mighty Quinn” received a personalized gift from a New England football team that knows a thing or two about making history.
Pro football hall-of-famer speaks at scholarship ball in Fort Wayne
Walter Jones is known for his strength as a player for the Seahawks for 12 seasons starting in 1997.
Thunder exercise contract option on G Josh Giddey
The Oklahoma City Thunder exercised its third-year contract option on guard Josh Giddey, who was all-rookie second team last season
