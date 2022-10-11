COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport was reportedly a target of hackers on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the airport. The websites for multiple U.S. airports were targeted to start the work week. It isn’t clear what the goal of the cyberattack at the Colorado Springs Airport was, but the website was offline for a brief period of time. Last time this article was updated at 1:30 p.m., the website appeared to be functioning as normal.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO