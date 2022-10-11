Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Springs Independent
City Council opposes rec cannabis ballot issues
Colorado Springs City Council has gone on record opposing the recreational marijuana initiatives, Ballot Question 300 and Ballot Issue 301. By a 6-3 vote at its Oct. 11 meeting, Council approved a resolution of opposition submitted by Councilor Dave Donelson. Donelson and Councilors Randy Helms, Mike O’Malley, Tom Strand, Wayne Williams and Stephannie Fortune voted in favor of the resolution, while Councilors Yolanda Avila, Nancy Henjum and Bill Murray voted against it.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs nonprofit fined in campaign finance violation case
A Colorado Springs nonprofit must pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state found the organization violated Colorado campaign finance laws when it made prohibited campaign donations last year to two El Paso County commissioners running for reelection in November. Last September, civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward made...
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes
The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs City Council passes resolution opposing recreational marijuana
City Council's resolution will have no effect on ballots this November, but Councilmember Dave Donelson thinks people should know where their councilmembers stand
KKTV
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are calling on the Colorado Springs Police Department to further investigate and potentially discipline officers following a 13 Investigates story involving police body-worn camera video. 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you" before a highly contentious The post Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant appeared first on KRDO.
Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery
Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KKTV
‘It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property,’ says trustee of Stratmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trustee of a property in the Stratmoor Hills area says he hasn’t been out to the land in over three years. He tells 11 News he had no idea that many people where living there or that a fire had happened there Monday morning.
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
cpr.org
Starbucks closes first unionized cafe location in Colorado Springs
A Starbucks store that voted to unionize earlier this year is now being shut down by the corporation. Management informed baristas at the Brookside St. and Nevada Ave. store in Colorado Springs of the closure on Monday, according to a statement from the union Starbucks Workers United. Its last date of operation will be Oct. 23.
FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are executing search warrants at a Pueblo West business. Thursday morning, the FBI said they were conducting searches at Singleton Sheet Metal at 397 E. Industrial Blvd. Business owners in the area say multiple FBI agents arrived around 6 a.m. They stayed through The post FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal
A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple break-ins
According to a release there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin.
coloradopolitics.com
Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport was reportedly a target of hackers on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the airport. The websites for multiple U.S. airports were targeted to start the work week. It isn’t clear what the goal of the cyberattack at the Colorado Springs Airport was, but the website was offline for a brief period of time. Last time this article was updated at 1:30 p.m., the website appeared to be functioning as normal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Several vehicles damaged in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORDO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to identify a suspect involved in a shooting that caused property damage in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 3600 block of El Morro Rd.
KKTV
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs. One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in...
Comments / 0