Cabela’s looking for team members in El Paso in advance of the holiday season

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – If you need a job or some extra cash for the holiday season, Cabela’s will conduct a hiring fair Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13 here in El Paso.

Across the nation, Cabela’s is hiring 3,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time team members. In El Paso, Cabela’s is searching for 10 candidates to fill positions in several retail departments.

The hiring fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cabela’s, 6450-10 North Desert Blvd.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Team benefits include: merchandise discounts of up to 50 percent; competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay; and health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members.

The past two years, Forbes has ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers.”

Interested candidates who cannot attend the hiring event can contact the store directly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.