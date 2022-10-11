Improve your home theater experience with the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Thanks to the Bose TrueSpace technology, this soundbar provides an immersive sound experience in style. Additionally, the upward-firing transducers will surprisingly give you a sound experience, even from above. In fact, the soundbar separates instruments, dialogue, and effects, placing them throughout your room. You can also use the Wi-Fi to access integrated music services in the Bose Music app. Or, you can stream songs with Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Chromecast built-in. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, this soundbar will blend easily with your smart home environment. To make the experience even better, you can even add a wireless base module.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO