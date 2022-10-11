Read full article on original website
'Skimming' issue hitting too close to home for Butte County residents
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico financial advisor says he's seeing an increasing number of his clients getting scammed. Joe Sweeney, a partner of Sweeney & Michel Inc, claims fake credit card machines, also known as "Skimmers" are being used in Butte County. Chico police have been warning people about...
Suspect detained after chasing people with knife near elementary school in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A suspect has been detained following reports of a man chasing people with a knife near an elementary school in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD), their dispatch received a call at around 4:45 p.m. regarding the suspect chasing people while armed with a knife near Citrus Avenue Elementary School.
Judge dismisses charges against teen for 2021 fatal shooting at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. — Charges against a now 17-year-old teenager for shooting and killing a man, and wounding another, at Chico's Teichert Ponds in September of last year were dismissed in Butte County Juvenile Court on Tuesday, according to the Butte County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said,...
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
Tehama County teen recognized for heroic actions after saving choking classmate
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A teenager in Red Bluff is being recognized for his heroic actions after saving one of his fellow classmates who was reportedly choking on a piece of plastic. Officials with the Red Bluff High School said Student Isaac Rosas Delcid jumped into action when he...
CAL FIRE stops vegetation fire in the Bowman area on Tuesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire in the Bowman area of Tehama County, Calif. on Tuesday. According to CAL FIRE officials, their firefighters were dispatched to a fire burning near Rolling Ridge Rd. and Big Pines Rd. The said the fire was contained to under an...
BREAKING: CAL FIRE responds to attic fire in Hurleton
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 5:30 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their firefighters have knockdown on the attic fire on Grand Oak Drive near Hurleton. Officials said their crews will remain on scene for another hour working overhaul operations. Additionally, CAL FIRE said no...
Chico Housing Action Team houses local veterans
CHICO, Calif. — Multiple veterans were given new homes in Chico on Tuesday. The Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT) said the endeavor was made possible by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1555. CHAT Leader Bob Trausch said the organization is working on more homes to get...
Tri Counties Bank launches fund dedicated to helping communities hit by wildfires
CHICO, Calif. — Tri Counties Bank has announced a partnership with United Way of Northern California to create the NorCal Wildfire Fund. In a press release, the organizations said they had contributed $20,000 to the fund, with the goal to raise $ 3 million to help residents in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity Counties affected by wildfires.
Fire destroys trailer near Corning on Monday afternoon
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A fire destroyed a travel trailer south of Corning, Calif. on Monday afternoon. Officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Tehama-Glenn Unit (TGU) said their crews responded to the trailer fire at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon. They said the trailer caught fire near Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue just south of Corning.
Early voting begins in Glenn County on Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — We are less than a month away from local elections around the Northstate. In Glenn County, vote-by-mail and in-person voting is now open, from Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Election Day: Nov. 8. There are multiple locations where you can vote in person or on curbside:
TEK Chico celebrates Indigenous People's Day
Chico, Calif.--- — Monday, Oct. 10, is Indigenous People's Day. In recent years, the holiday has gained prominence throughout the nation as a replacement for Columbus Day. The holiday is about recognition, but, in Chico, it’s also about restoration. At Verbena Fields in north Chico, KRCR’s Anwar Stetson...
Over 500 residents lose power in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, CA. — Over 500 customers with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) lost power in the Shingletown area on Monday. According to the company's outage map, approximately 544 customers lost power just after 11:20 a.m. on Monday. The outage lasted for four hours until power was restored at around 3:30 p.m.
Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson to retire at the end of the school year
CHICO, Calif. — Gayle Hutchinson is retiring after serving nearly seven years as Chico State President. Hutchinson has served in some capacity at the university for nearly 30 years and became both the school’s first female president and the first openly gay president in the history of the Cal State system.
Bud's Jolly Kone wins "2022 Business of the Year" award in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Bud's Jolly Kone was honored by the community of Red Bluff and Red Bluff City of Commerce by winning the "2022 Business of the Year" award!. Bud's Jolly Kone has been serving the community since 1964. KRCR spoke with Courtney, who is a third-generation owner of Bud's, following her parents and grandparents. She says Bud's is a classic "mom and pa shop". They serve old fashioned hamburgers, soft-serve ice cream, a multitude of milkshake flavors, corndogs, and so much more! Owner Courtney says, "there's just about something for everybody at Bud's Jolly Kone."
