Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
The Classic "Oreo" Colorway Hits the Air Jordan 37
The Air Jordan 37 has surfaced in a classic black and white colorway. The latest clean two-tone iteration for the new basketball silhouette is revealed just in time for the upcoming NBA season and following the release of the Toronto Raptors colorway. The shoe comes dressed in the classic “Oreo”...
Skip the Shapewear: Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection Designed to Smooth and Sculpt
Blending jeans with shapewear, Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian's Good American has launched an innovative new denim compression system designed to hug your curves in the best way. Featuring the brand's signature styles, Good American's new Compression Denim is made from a groundbreaking fabric that is said to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you when you want it.
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Joins Nike's "Somos Familia" Collection
While October ushers in Halloween and its festivities, it also serves as the predecessor to the Day of the Dead. Largely originating in Mexico, the multi-day holiday brings together communities to commemorate those who have passed. This year, Nike and the Jordan Brand team are celebrating the holiday with a collection of four themed sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT joins the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk High and Air Max 1 as the Swoosh presents colorful, thematic makeovers on each.
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
"Midnight Navy" Touches Down On the Air Jordan 11
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 11, 2022 has offered a short list of looks for the sneaker, including a high-top version of 2016’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Cherry.” However, Jordan Brand has more in store for the sneaker world as a new “Midnight Navy” colorway has officially been revealed. Landing in women’s sizing, the pair joins this month’s Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” in the brand’s latest women’s exclusive Air Jordan releases.
Take an Official Look at the Capcom x Reebok Shaq Attaq "Street Fighter"
As the iconic Street Fighter game celebrates its 35th anniversary, video game developer Capcom has created a number of commemorative offerings for fans including a CASETiFY collection, a graphic tee capsule with INITIAL Gentleman, and a special-edition Nike Air Force 1 in honor of one of the most iconic Street Fighter showdowns of all time.
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Gorge Green"
Amongst the endless supply of new Dunk and Air Force 1 colorways coming from the Swoosh, Jordan Brand continues to thrive with one of its own gems, the Air Jordan 1. While the original high-top doesn’t see as much action as its variants, when it does opt to make an appearance, it draws in the masses. This November, the iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG is sure to light up the sneaker world with the release of both the Chicago-esque “Lost & Found” and “Gorge Green” colorways. Now, following early looks at the “Gorge Green” makeover, Nike has officially revealed the highly-anticipated pair.
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
Futura Laboratories Celebrates 'Stranger Things' With Special-Edition "FRIENDS DON’T LIE" Figure
Following its collaboration with Beats by Dre for Studio buds, Futura Laboratories, led by American graffiti artist FUTURA, teams up with Netflix‘s Stranger Things once again for a special-edition vinyl figure featuring Millie Bobby Brown‘s telekinetic character, Eleven. The fully-colored figure stands 9.5 inches high and features Eleven...
No Vacancy Inn Makes a Comeback With “Born Cancelled” Collection
After taking a break, Tremaine Emory, Ade Odunlami and Brock Korsan’s brand No Vacancy Inn is back on the scene with its new “Born Cancelled” collection. In relaunching the brand, the trio wanted the exhibition of clothing to hold a higher message. Therefore, the collection challenges the notion of cancel culture. Specifically, the trio makes a statement about how cancel culture can serve as another barrier of entry for those without resources. In its analysis, the collection seeks to exalt upcoming generations in their pursuit of any endeavor.
Corteiz Is Showing That Leather Works in Yellow
If you’re a streetwear enthusiast from the U.K., the chances are that you’re aware of the work that Corteiz, and its owner Clint419 have been up to. And while Corteiz has been making plenty of noise throughout London and the U.K.’s underground scene, the brand got its first batch of “mainstream” attention when the label hosted “Da Great Bolo Exchange,” an event where attendees were instructed to bring along a puffer jacket from brands such as The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, or Supreme to trade for an unreleased Corteiz style aptly dubbed the “Bolo Jacket.” The event understandably went viral on social media, but along with the attention, Clint’s label donated the £16,000 worth of coats they received to homeless charities around the capital and beyond.
