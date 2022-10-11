ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe

When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

MARSHMALLOW PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARK

Marshmallow Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark is made with only 3 ingredients in just a few minutes. Simple chocolate candy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for parties and gift giving. Sometimes you need to make a treat very quickly! This chocolate bark recipe is a favorite in...
RECIPES
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
RESTAURANTS

