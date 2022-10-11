Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Meek Mill Reacts To Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt: 'It's Like You Hate Your Own People!'
Kanye West has a growing list of people he has a beef with, and new on the list is fellow rapper Meek Mill, who criticized him for his choice of clothing. West surprised fans and fashion enthusiasts by hosting a surprise Yeezy fashion show during Paris fashion week on Oct. 3.
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Continues To Apply Pressure Over Child Support
Marquise says he will pay his father $6,700 for 24 hours of his time. For the past few weeks, 50 Cent’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been slamming him over his child support payments. During an interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise explained that the funds provided weren’t nearly enough for his lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent
Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe
Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over Kanye West Spat
Ray J has called out Diddy following his back-and-forth with Kanye West as Ray feels that Puff has changed his tune publicly after their previous conversations from earlier this year fell on deaf ears. Initially, Diddy refused to condemn Ye for sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt but then went...
HipHopDX.com
Pusha T Gives Fan Drug Dealing Advice After Copping Their 'First Brick'
Pusha T knows a thing or two about flipping kilograms of cocaine, so when it comes to those looking to move weight, there are few better suited to offer advice. On Sunday (October 9), Pyrex P shared some of his dope boy wisdom with a fan that purportedly purchased their “first brick.” The fan was so excited about the saran-wrapped package that they tagged the Virginia Beach native on Twitter and credited him with inspiring the investment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At 23
The Season 19 star suffered injuries from a car accident. American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23. Fans and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Comments / 0