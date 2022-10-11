ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
BUSINESS
KOLR10 News

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Moderate in September as Inflation Remains High

Inflation pressures continued to weigh on the U.S. economy as shelter and food costs continued to rise in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.4% from last month and 8.2% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from August and 6.6% from the same month in 2021. Today’s latest CPI update caused a stock sell off on Thursday morning. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid nearly 157 points, or 0.54%. The S&P 500 dropped 1%,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Compensation#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business
Sourcing Journal

US Apparel Prices Fall While Overall CPI Still Rises

U.S. retail apparel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September compared to August, even as the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Thursday. Women’s apparel prices declined 0.4 percent last month, with decreases of 1.9 percent in outerwear, 0.7 percent in suits and separates, and 0.5 percent in dresses partially offset by a 0.8 percent hike in the underwear, nightwear, swimwear and accessories group. Men’s wear prices were down 1.1 percent for the month, led by a 3.3 percent drop in suits, sport coats and outerwear, along with a 2.3...
APPAREL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall

Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August

Renters are facing higher costs as lease prices reached record highs in August. The national median asking rent climbed 11% year-over-year, though some areas saw increases more than double that. For instance, asking rents in Cincinnati, Ohio, rose 26% in August year-over-year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin....
CINCINNATI, OH
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
fordauthority.com

Ford Average Transaction Price Drops Two Percent In September

After multiple months of setting new records, month after month, Ford average transaction pricing was actually stable in August, declining just a touch – 0.3 percent – over its previous record high. Regardless, rising new vehicle prices – along with a general lack of lease incentives and soaring interest rates – has led to a record number of monthly payments at or above the $1,000 mark. Thankfully, things cooled off just a touch in the month of September, however, as Ford average transaction pricing dropped month-over-month, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

US inflation pressures further intensified in September

BUSINESS
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

