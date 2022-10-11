Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
Central Illinois Proud
City of Pekin discusses agreement with AMT
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the city of Pekin invited Advanced Medical Transport to its city council meeting to clarify terms in their current agreement. Both parties were in negotiations until February, but are now at an impasse. One of the reasons for the impasse is the city wanting to receive the automated vehicle location data.
Central Illinois Proud
Stakeholders discuss improving transportation on the Illinois River
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois River is considered one of the heaviest-traveled port areas in the country. That’s why stakeholders met in Peoria on Wednesday, to discuss ways transportation could be improved. State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) said barges on the river deliver more than agricultural products...
25newsnow.com
Future of ambulance service uncertain in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin City leaders are looking to decide who should provide ambulance services as a 10-year contract is set to expire next summer. The city currently contracts with Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) for its ambulance services. At Monday night’s council meeting, the fire chief did mention...
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
starvedrock.media
Despite Mayor's Objection, Peru Council Brings Aboard Full-Time Attorney
The newest full-time employee of the city of Peru is a very familiar face inside city hall. A divided Peru City Council voted 6 to 2 in favor of making Scott Schweickert a full-time employee with vacation and benefits. Prior to the change he had provided legal counsel for the city on an hourly basis and was paid a monthly retainer fee.
977wmoi.com
Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest
As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff and State’s Attorney files lawsuit against SAFE-T act
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County will be joining other counties around the state to attempt to have the courts declare the SAFE-T act unconstitutional. According to a joint press release, McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage have filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Gov. JB Pritzker, Speaker of the House Rep. Emanuel Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon.
25newsnow.com
80+ farmers harvest fields for Hanna City man battling cancer
Hanna City (25 News Now) - 10 days of work was finished in around eight hours on Monday. This is thanks to more than 80 farmers working together to help one of their own battling cancer. Kevin Sipp of Hanna City has been battling colon cancer for six years, his...
Central Illinois Proud
Middle Ages Harvest Fest | Peoria German-American Central Society
The Peoria German-American Central Society welcomes all witches, warlocks, and pirates for their celebration. This weekend is the Middle Ages Harvest Fest. It will take place on Saturday, October 15th from noon to 7:00 PM at Hickory Grove Park. Check out the interview to hear more about what fun you...
Central Illinois Proud
Expert: Why are gas prices up again?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to rise at rates we haven’t seen in months, as the average gas price in Peoria rose 26.9 cents this week to average $4.32 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 50.7...
Central Illinois Proud
Kitchen fire at UnityPoint under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no determined cause yet in a fire at UnityPoint Proctor that took two dozen firefighters over an hour to resolve early Thursday morning. Peoria Fire announced in a press release that crews were called to UnityPoint at around 5 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fire alarm going off. When they arrived, they found thick smoke in the first floor hallway and were directed by witnesses to the kitchen, where the fire started.
