Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
hbsdealer.com
Caterpillar Foundation’s seven-decade milestone
The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar Inc., is celebrating seven decades of helping build resilient communities. “We are proud to continue to build on our rich history of supporting communities around the world,” said Asha Varghese, president of the Caterpillar Foundation. “The spirit of giving has been part of Caterpillar’s DNA since the very beginning. Caterpillar employees, retirees and dealers give back generously to the communities in which they live and work.”
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe
Vuzix Corp VUZI has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co Ltd, a distributor based in Guangzhou, China. Vuzix supplies Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products. HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works closely with top global partners...
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
bicmagazine.com
Circulus announces $300 million structured solution from Apollo Infrastructure
Circulus Holdings, a producer of post-consumer resin (PCR) from recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and Apollo announced a $300 million innovative structured solution secured loan to support the company’s ongoing development of recycling infrastructure. Circulus is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization...
How boards can raise their digital game
Increasingly, to make informed decisions, board members must be conversant with all things digital. When he talks to boards of directors, Mike Bechtel keeps hearing about what he calls the increasing centrality of digital technology. “A client told me, ‘Listen, people around this table will often joke about how I...
gcaptain.com
Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies, strengthening it’s leading position as preferred global agent
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports. Vopak Agencies has a...
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
getnews.info
Industry disruptor BC Import Export LLC revs up efforts to help companies in building strategic relationships globally
With ambitious Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic at the company helm, BC Import Export continues to help companies reduce their cost by up to 70% while increasing their sales and negotiating key partnerships in different countries. The young Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic, the man behind the exciting startup firm BC Import...
SGH Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH ) today released the SGH 2021 ESG Report, the second annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report details SGH’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the company’s global sustainability initiatives. The company’s latest commitment to reach net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2030 marks the next step in a sustainability journey that began with last year’s commitment to leverage renewable sources for 75% of its global energy. Next year, SGH will begin the process of validating its carbon targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
hbsdealer.com
SVP changes at LL Flooring
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, LL Flooring reported that on Oct. 10 it ended the employment of Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Timothy Mulvaney. The specialty flooring retailer also reported that Chastity Grosh has been appointed as the company’s new SVP and chief accounting...
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
equalocean.com
Jowell Global Partners STADA to Promote Its Zoflora Disinfectants Portfolio
On October 13, 2022, Jowell Global (JWEL: NASDAQ), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, announced that it has entered into a cooperative partnership with STADA to promote its Zoflora disinfectant products in China. Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, STADA licensed Jowell as its exclusive distributor to sell its Zoflora products on Jowell’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its outreach in the cleaning and consumer products market in China.
yachtingmagazine.com
Reaching the Summit
With the introduction of its Summit Motoryacht line and the launch of the first Summit 54, Kadey-Krogen Yachts translates their expertise in liveaboard boating into family coastal cruising. They are known for their full-displacement, semicustom, liveaboard trawler yachts. So when iconic builders Kadey-Krogen decided to expand their offerings with a...
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market to Reach $38.34B Growth by 2029
According to Fortune Business Insights’ business jet market report, the size of the global business jet market was $25.87 billion in 2021 and the market is expected to grow from $29.03 billion in 2022 to $38.34 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for private aviation from consumers and the advent of hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion technology are expected to bolster market progress.
3printr.com
Hawk Ridge Systems aquires ACCESS Manufacturing Systems
Hawk Ridge Systems, a provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, has acquired ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. as part of a strategic initiative to expand coast-to-coast manufacturing services and solutions. For over 30 years, ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. has provided exceptional service and top-of-the-line manufacturing solutions, including CAMWorks...
ffnews.com
Digital Assets & SWIFT’s Help | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT
Nick Kerigan, Managing Director & Head of Innovation at SWIFT sits down with Ali Paterson to discuss digital assets and the ways that SWIFT are helping manage them. In the period of crossroads we current;y face when it comes to the adoption of digital assets, SWIFT aims to help by performing functions once for corporations and institutions so that those functions don’t have to be performed hundreds of times throughout the industry.
