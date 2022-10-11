SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH ) today released the SGH 2021 ESG Report, the second annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report details SGH’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the company’s global sustainability initiatives. The company’s latest commitment to reach net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2030 marks the next step in a sustainability journey that began with last year’s commitment to leverage renewable sources for 75% of its global energy. Next year, SGH will begin the process of validating its carbon targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

