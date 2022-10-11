ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

On New Year's Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

