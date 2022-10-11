Read full article on original website
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in Scottsdale
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's Charities
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in Phoenix
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
AZFamily
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have travel plans this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and taking alternate routes. This weekend’s freeway closures and restrictions include I-10 in Tempe, Buckeye, exiting the Valley toward Casa Grande and I-17 southbound in Deer Valley. Westbound I-10...
fox10phoenix.com
Man sleeping in car near I-10 in Phoenix crashes after waking up, reversing onto freeway
PHOENIX - A man who was passed out in his car caused a crash near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix after he woke up and reversed his car into the center wall of the freeway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the man was sleeping and...
Phoenix sells land for new freeway, despite funding 'uncertainty' to build it
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has recently spent $1.5 million for land in Phoenix to build a new freeway that cuts through Tolleson and Avondale. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted to sell 86 acres of vacant land to ADOT for construction of the proposed State Route 30 project.
AZFamily
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
AZFamily
Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
More home buyers asking sellers to cover cost of paying down points. Some potential home buyers are buying down their interest rate to make the monthly payment more affordable. How to cut costs on pet care. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Inflation is driving up pet care costs but On...
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
AZFamily
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
AZFamily
Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman walking with her granddaughter lost both of her legs after being run over by a dump truck in Tolleson earlier this week and police suspect the driver could have been impaired. Maria Mira Montes, 75, and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street...
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
AZFamily
Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman who hit and killed a bicyclist nearly five years ago at South Mountain Park learned her punishment on Friday and the victim’s father and advocates aren’t happy about it. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Annaleah Dominguez to three years in prison. On...
KGUN 9
Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Phoenix police investigating after man's body found Thursday morning
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in west Phoenix Thursday morning. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person in the street. When they arrived...
AZFamily
Pinal County deputies searching for suspects who rammed patrol car near Florence
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
