Read full article on original website
Related
takeitcool.com
1,4-Dimethylbenzene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “1,4-Dimethylbenzene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 1,4-Dimethylbenzene. Report Features Details. Product Name 1,4-Dimethylbenzene. Process Included 1,4-Dimethylbenzene Production From Naphtha via Catalytic Reforming. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma
JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
TechCrunch
Construction equipment marketplace raises a $17.5M Series A led by Beringea
Two years later, and YardLink is back with a $17.5 million Series A funding round led by Beringea, with participation from Amplifier and existing investors Speedinvest and FJ Labs. From its rental roots, the company has now matured into a full-service supply chain management platform, meaning contractors get access to...
hbsdealer.com
KNJG demonstrates LV MAX
Ken’s New Jersey Garage, HBSDealer's new-product-demonstration video series, reveals the features and benefits oof LV MAX Fast-Acting Weed Killer, from Gordon’s. Check out the video by clicking the image above. Among the features:. • Controls more than 90 broadleaf weeds;. • Visible results in as little as six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Allbirds’ Plant-Based Leather Partner is Shrinking its Footprint
Natural Fiber Welding’s (NFW) plant-based leather alternative may emit 10 times fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than its conventional hide and pleather counterparts, but the Illinois-based biomaterials firm says it’s far from satisfied. The Ralph Lauren-backed company said it’s committed to using 100 percent natural inputs instead of fossil fuels in all its materials, but it knows that “agriculture isn’t perfect.” Case in point: NFW’s cotton backer is Mirum’s highest-impact ingredient, according to a life-cycle assessment. So it latched onto an idea: to use cotton sourced from the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, a.k.a C4, to back its blend of rubber, plant oils and...
Allied Feather + Down Introduces Renu:Trace Recycled Down
Allied Feather + Down aims to advance animal welfare, sustainability and circularity with the launch of its Renu:Trace recycled and traceable down insulation program. To help bring this new product to market and with a goal of Fall 2024 retail availability, Allied is looking for partner brands around the world that are currently using down sourced through the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) program to participate. “With demand at an all-time high, recycled down is becoming an increasingly important material for many of our outdoor, fashion and bedding partners,” said Daniel Uretsky, president of Allied Feather + Down. “Current recycled down offerings have...
Here Are 60 Fabulous Gift Ideas For Your Wife To Make Her Extra Happy
It's always nice to feel appreciated as a wife. As a recent newlywed, I now understand why married couples always appreciate little gestures or date nights. Crazy work schedules, kids, and pets are always in the mix, but there's nothing like showing your love and affection towards one another—and a thoughtful gift is a perfect way to do so. Whether your wife is a beauty lover, inspiring chef, fitness buff, or fashionista, we've got 60 fabulous gifts for your wife to make her extra happy.
equalocean.com
Jowell Global Partners STADA to Promote Its Zoflora Disinfectants Portfolio
On October 13, 2022, Jowell Global (JWEL: NASDAQ), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, announced that it has entered into a cooperative partnership with STADA to promote its Zoflora disinfectant products in China. Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, STADA licensed Jowell as its exclusive distributor to sell its Zoflora products on Jowell’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its outreach in the cleaning and consumer products market in China.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Sugar Lab buys back its tech to take 3D-printed foods mainstream
The genesis for the company was von Hasseln’s sister’s birthday party, and an absence of regular cooking tools. He hacked an old 3D printer to print cupcake decorations, and he’s been on a mission to create unusual cakes and sweets ever since. The company describes what it does as a “digital bakery,” and much of the tech involved is there to make the printers food-safe — not typically a huge consideration for most 3D printing applications.
Amyris Takes Sustainability to Gen Z With EcoFabulous
Another day, another brand. After an active year, Amyris — the biotechnology company that acquired Naomi Watts’ Onda Beauty in April, then introduced Stripes, a menopause brand fronted by the actress last month — is thinking younger with its latest launch. Called EcoFabulous, the d-to-c brand will span skin care and makeup, and launches at the end of October.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Prices range from $14 to $19 for first-time purchases. (Many of the products are refillable, and...
salestechstar.com
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
3DPrint.com
Farsoon Introduces Three New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers
Farsoon, the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) market, announced that it will introduce three new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) platforms to the U.S. and European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. Following on the success of its large-volume FS621M system that it released two years ago, Farsoon has developed three new versions: the FS621M Pro-4 and Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4.
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners With Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains
Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market. Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to...
sprudge.com
Cauli “Tech-Enables” A Reusable Cup Swap Program
Single-use cups are a bit of a necessary evil for the specialty coffee world. For an industry whose life blood is grab and go, takeway cups are of vital importance. One solution to this problem has been the reusable cup. With reusables, customers can take agency in the amount of waste their coffee habit produces, and cafes can implement programs like Huskee Swap, where customers bring back the cup the next time they visit and receive their drink in a replacement cup. And now, a new brand is offering a “tech-enabled” addition to the cup swap canon. CauliCup makes fully reusable and recyclable cups that used app-based tracking technology to make sure they stay in circulation.
constructiontechnology.media
Contracts for ‘world’s first’ 100% hydrogen iron plant
A subsidiary of Kobe Steel and its consortium partner Paul Wurth, an SMS group company, have signed a contract with Sweden-based H2 Green Steel to supply technology for the world’s first commercial 100% hydrogen direct reduced iron (DRI) plant. Kobe Steel subsidiary Midrex Technologies will supply MIDREX H2TM technology...
3printr.com
Hawk Ridge Systems aquires ACCESS Manufacturing Systems
Hawk Ridge Systems, a provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, has acquired ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. as part of a strategic initiative to expand coast-to-coast manufacturing services and solutions. For over 30 years, ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. has provided exceptional service and top-of-the-line manufacturing solutions, including CAMWorks...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts
Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, welcomes two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives. In his new role, Diienno will bring his knowledge and 10+ years of experience in the waste and recycling industry to offer current and future Waste Harmonics customers a true comprehensive waste and recycling program that best fits their needs to improve green initiatives and reduce their annual waste spend. Diienno was previously employed at RWS Recycling & Waste Solutions from 2013 to 2022.
aircargoweek.com
Rock-it Global joins the US SmartWay programme
Rock-it Global has signed on to the SmartWay programme, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. SmartWay is a collaboration between the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry to provide a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of supply...
constructiontechnology.media
Yanmar CEO: ‘make it easy to switch to electric’
Yanmar Compact Equipment plans to reveal a range of electric equipment at Bauma although the manufacturer said sales volumes of electric machines will remain modest “for the foreseeable future”. Giuliano Parodi, Global CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment, speaking ahead of the company’s appearance at Bauma, said the company...
Comments / 0