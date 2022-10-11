Single-use cups are a bit of a necessary evil for the specialty coffee world. For an industry whose life blood is grab and go, takeway cups are of vital importance. One solution to this problem has been the reusable cup. With reusables, customers can take agency in the amount of waste their coffee habit produces, and cafes can implement programs like Huskee Swap, where customers bring back the cup the next time they visit and receive their drink in a replacement cup. And now, a new brand is offering a “tech-enabled” addition to the cup swap canon. CauliCup makes fully reusable and recyclable cups that used app-based tracking technology to make sure they stay in circulation.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO