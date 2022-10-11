Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
What would Shirley Weber do next as California secretary of state?
Weber supports standardizing the signature requirements for qualifying a gubernatorial recall around a percentage of registered voters, rather than those who participated in the last election, so proponents cannot take advantage of low turnout to target their political foes. But her main recommendation is to separate the two questions that...
KPBS
California Attorney General issues wildfire risk guidance for some proposed developments
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading an effort to assess wildfire risk for some new constriction developments. Bonta said his office’s new guidance will help local governments mitigate wildfire risk for proposed developments in fire-prone areas. “When house hunting and apartment searching there are other (crucial) questions that...
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
KPBS
What you need to know about voter fraud in California
You’re hearing a lot more about election integrity — for a lot of reasons. Since the 2020 election, the issue has been fueled by the “Big Lie” — the baseless claim still touted by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the election was stolen — and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath.
Comments / 0