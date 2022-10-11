Read full article on original website
Related
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Blount County
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Blount County. Authorities say on October 11, 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez died when he was struck by a car. Hernandez died at the scene. This crash happened on...
wbrc.com
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway. Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home. Sadly...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Cullman City Council approves ‘Jeepers Creepers’ event
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council at its Monday meeting approved the annual Cullman County Wranglers Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat event for Saturday, Oct. 29. This Halloween event is different from many others in that it benefits Cullman Caring for Kids by asking attendees to bring canned goods to be donated to the nonprofit foodbank. The Trunk or Treat will be held at Depot Park from 5-8 p.m. Speaking of last week’s Cullman Oktoberfest, Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said, “Oktoberfest went very well. The weather was ideal and (we had) large crowds. It was a good Thursday, Friday and Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
WAFF
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
wbrc.com
Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Oct. 13, ground was broken at the future site of Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville. The Freestanding ED is the first of its kind. Costing $20 million, the emergency department will offer 24 hour access to care in the 16,800 square foot building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board pledges public release of ‘full billing audit’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than 24 hours after a powerful state senator called for its release, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) pledged on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to publicly release the results of an internal audit of billing problems that have angered thousands of customers for much of 2022.
Jefferson County school failed to protect bullied student whose beating was posted online: Suit
A Kimberly high school student would not have been beaten by her classmates in an attack posted on social media if school administrators took her claims of being bullied seriously, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The mother who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering smaller proposed rate increases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After new public pushback to a proposed 8.3% average rate increase first reported by WBRC two weeks ago, the Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering smaller potential average rate increases of either 4.9%, 5.9%, or 6.9%, though the 8.3% bump remains a possibility. Multiple ratepayers...
October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
WAAY-TV
'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen viciously tortured, attacked shares survival story
A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's still an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile the...
wbrc.com
One shot after carjacking in Kingston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston. This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe this carjacking was the result of an...
wbrc.com
State Sen. Waggoner calls for Birmingham Water Works to release billing audit results
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful state senator is calling on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to release the full results of an internal audit of its billing practices and the problems that lead to thousands of customers going months without getting a bill. Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills)...
Comments / 0