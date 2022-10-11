ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Blount County. Authorities say on October 11, 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez died when he was struck by a car. Hernandez died at the scene. This crash happened on...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council approves ‘Jeepers Creepers’ event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council at its Monday meeting approved the annual Cullman County Wranglers Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat event for Saturday, Oct. 29. This Halloween event is different from many others in that it benefits Cullman Caring for Kids by asking attendees to bring canned goods to be donated to the nonprofit foodbank. The Trunk or Treat will be held at Depot Park from 5-8 p.m.  Speaking of last week’s Cullman Oktoberfest, Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said, “Oktoberfest went very well. The weather was ideal and (we had) large crowds. It was a good Thursday, Friday and Saturday...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One shot after carjacking in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston. This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe this carjacking was the result of an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

