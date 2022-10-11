CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council at its Monday meeting approved the annual Cullman County Wranglers Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat event for Saturday, Oct. 29. This Halloween event is different from many others in that it benefits Cullman Caring for Kids by asking attendees to bring canned goods to be donated to the nonprofit foodbank. The Trunk or Treat will be held at Depot Park from 5-8 p.m. Speaking of last week’s Cullman Oktoberfest, Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said, “Oktoberfest went very well. The weather was ideal and (we had) large crowds. It was a good Thursday, Friday and Saturday...

