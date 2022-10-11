Get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich when the Anaheim Ducks score 5 goals
The Anaheim Ducks have partnered with Chick-fil-A to reward fans with a treat any time the teams goes on a scoring tear at home.
The fast food chain will give out free Chick-fil-A sandwiches to residents across the Los Angeles area any time the Ducks score five goals at home.
Fans can claim their free sandwich by downloading the Chick-fil-A app and visiting any participating location across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.
“As long-time fans and partners of the Anaheim Ducks, we’re excited to cheer them on and offer a treat for our guests,” said Rob Peterson, a local Chick-fil-A restaurant owner and operator.
According to HockeyReference.com , the Ducks scored at least five goals during home games five times last season.
You’ll have your first chance to get a free sandwich starting Wednesday when the puck drops on the Ducks’ 2022-23 season. The Ducks will welcome the Seattle Kraken to the Honda Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The free offer is limited to one entree per person while supplies last, the fast food chain said. You'll have until 10:30 a.m. the following day to claim your prize.
