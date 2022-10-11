ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich when the Anaheim Ducks score 5 goals

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX4wl_0iV8X8pr00

The Anaheim Ducks have partnered with Chick-fil-A to reward fans with a treat any time the teams goes on a scoring tear at home.

The fast food chain will give out free Chick-fil-A sandwiches to residents across the Los Angeles area any time the Ducks score five goals at home.

Fans can claim their free sandwich by downloading the Chick-fil-A app and visiting any participating location across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

“As long-time fans and partners of the Anaheim Ducks, we’re excited to cheer them on and offer a treat for our guests,” said Rob Peterson, a local Chick-fil-A restaurant owner and operator.

According to HockeyReference.com , the Ducks scored at least five goals during home games five times last season.

You’ll have your first chance to get a free sandwich starting Wednesday when the puck drops on the Ducks’ 2022-23 season. The Ducks will welcome the Seattle Kraken to the Honda Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The free offer is limited to one entree per person while supplies last, the fast food chain said. You’ll have until 10:30 a.m. the following day to claim your prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHL

NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932

Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Riverside, CA
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Ventura, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Sharks to Host Pregame Parties on 2022-23 Home-Opening Weekend

A rough start to the 2022-23 season won't stop the San Jose Sharks from throwing parties ahead of their home-opening weekend games Friday and Saturday. The Sharks lost the first two games of the regular season overseas, but they're back home to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#Los Angeles Area#Sandwiches#Seattle Kraken#Food Drink#The Anaheim Ducks#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

CVS will pay ‘pink tax’ for women’s hygiene products

Beginning Thursday, CVS will lower the price of its store-branded menstrual products nationwide by 25%. The move — which affects the company’s CVS Health and Live Better tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups — is intended to address criticism across the retail spectrum that such products are frequently priced and taxed not as necessities but […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy