Los Angeles, CA

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Unbeaten USC, UCLA driving college football resurgence in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralen Goforth is a standout linebacker at Southern California. His older brother, Randall, was a star cornerback at UCLA. With both of Los Angeles’ college football teams unbeaten midway through a season for the first time in a generation, the Goforth family group chat is an exciting place to be this fall. “He just sends (UCLA’s) scores in every week,” Ralen Goforth said with a sly grin. “And then he’ll send the eye emoji, the ‘look’ emoji. I know he’s talking to me. But I don’t even reply.” It’s a vibe playing out across Southern California among families, friends and just about anybody who loves sports. Excitement is high on both sides of this crosstown rivalry for the resurgence of two long-prominent football programs that spent far too much of the past decade-plus in irrelevance.
USC set to face hostile Utah crowd, suddenly shaky Utes defense

Life and college football are replete with plot twists. We’ve learned multiple times this season just when we think we know something about this USC football team, we get a curveball like the Trojans’ defensive masterpiece in Corvallis or the special teams clinic put on against Washington State. This week’s opponent is the No. 20 Utah Utes and it’s a game Trojan fans highlighted as a true litmus test from the moment the Conference of Champions released the schedule.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Is UCLA a legitimate national contender?

Of the 14 remaining undefeated Power Five programs this season, UCLA is among the most surprising. There was a time when the Bruins' success wouldn't be a shock, but the team hasn't won more than eight games in a season since 2014. Even as USC lost its status as an elite program over the last decade, UCLA was still an afterthought in Los Angeles. Chip Kelly's group has a chance to change that.
