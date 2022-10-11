Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA's Improvement Week, NIL Collectives
The Bruins have a couple practices during their bye week before they gear up for a trip to Eugene and a battle with Oregon.
Unbeaten USC, UCLA driving college football resurgence in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralen Goforth is a standout linebacker at Southern California. His older brother, Randall, was a star cornerback at UCLA. With both of Los Angeles’ college football teams unbeaten midway through a season for the first time in a generation, the Goforth family group chat is an exciting place to be this fall. “He just sends (UCLA’s) scores in every week,” Ralen Goforth said with a sly grin. “And then he’ll send the eye emoji, the ‘look’ emoji. I know he’s talking to me. But I don’t even reply.” It’s a vibe playing out across Southern California among families, friends and just about anybody who loves sports. Excitement is high on both sides of this crosstown rivalry for the resurgence of two long-prominent football programs that spent far too much of the past decade-plus in irrelevance.
Utah hosting perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend of the Kyle Whittingham era
Top247 recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes are flocking to see the Utes host USC in a Saturday primetime showdown. It's a visit list that could catapult Utah in the Top 20 of the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings.
USC's Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Football Defensive Player of the Week
Tuli Tuipulotu is quickly becoming one of the best defensive lineman in the nation. After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2021, Tuipulotu has raised his game this season - and Saturday's performance against Washington State was the latest example. Tuipulotu had four tackles for loss and three ...
247Sports
USC set to face hostile Utah crowd, suddenly shaky Utes defense
Life and college football are replete with plot twists. We’ve learned multiple times this season just when we think we know something about this USC football team, we get a curveball like the Trojans’ defensive masterpiece in Corvallis or the special teams clinic put on against Washington State. This week’s opponent is the No. 20 Utah Utes and it’s a game Trojan fans highlighted as a true litmus test from the moment the Conference of Champions released the schedule.
Yardbarker
Is UCLA a legitimate national contender?
Of the 14 remaining undefeated Power Five programs this season, UCLA is among the most surprising. There was a time when the Bruins' success wouldn't be a shock, but the team hasn't won more than eight games in a season since 2014. Even as USC lost its status as an elite program over the last decade, UCLA was still an afterthought in Los Angeles. Chip Kelly's group has a chance to change that.
ACC commish calls for NCAA basketball tournament expansion: 'The time is now'
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips believes the current landscape of the NCAA presents a unique opportunity for the basketball tournaments to grow.
Elite 2025 Mater Dei LB Nasir Wyatt Digging the Vibe at USC
Former Mater Dei QB Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy at Alabama. Matt Leinart also won the 2004 Heisman Trophy at USC. USC has been the beneficiary of many of the Monarchs Rollinson's coached since 1988.
This week's top high school football games in the Southland
A look at three of the top CIF high school football games this week in the Southland.
