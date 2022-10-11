ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NP67L_0iV8X1em00

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday.

Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up."

After an ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, Wilson reportedly flew to Los Angeles to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection.

NFL Network has reported that Wilson is playing through a strained lat muscle in his throwing shoulder.

The Thursday-to-next-Monday gap between games in Denver's schedule gives the Broncos (2-3) more than a week off to recover physically and mentally.

"We've been banged up a little bit, and the guys need this time to be able to re-energize themselves and get all their bodies back," Hackett said. "So I think this mini-bye comes at the perfect time for us."

Wilson, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last spring in a blockbuster trade, has thrown for 1,254 yards and four touchdowns this season, with three interceptions. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passes and put up a passer rating of 82.8. The lowest single-season passer rating of his career was a 92.6 in 2016.

Wilson has gone 13-for-28 passing in the red zone with one touchdown and one interception. In Thursday's loss, he missed open receiver K.J. Hamler in the end zone during overtime and forced a pass elsewhere instead. The ensuing incompletion ended the game, with Hamler spiking his helmet against the ground in frustration.

Hackett was asked if the Broncos would try to develop an offensive scheme that would be better for Wilson.

"Most of the stuff that we've done as we collaborated and made this offense is stuff that he's comfortable with, that we're comfortable with," Hackett said. "We're always going to do what's best for our guys, what's best for Russell, and we'll continually develop a plan for him on all the things that he does well."

On Friday, Wilson tweeted a quote attributed to Winston Churchill: "If you're going through hell, keep going."

Hackett did not feel the quote reflected the state of the Broncos.

"I mean, that's the first time I've heard that quote, but no," Hackett said. "I think it's a beautiful day; I'm here with everybody here. There is a lot of improvement to be done. Whenever you know that there's improvement that can happen, you know that there's going to be a lot of improvement."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Avery Journal-Times

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos

LOS ANGELES -- — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Russell Wilson
The Avery Journal-Times

Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and the team has 21 days to place him on the active roster. "He's been rehabbing and we'll just see how he does," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "He's been going full-speed with his rehab. We'll see how he does working back in." McDuffie, taken No. 21 overall in this year's draft, earned the start against the Cardinals but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Nfl Network#The Seattle Seahawks
The Avery Journal-Times

Patriots aim to silence struggling Browns

Everybody starts somewhere. For New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, that start came in Cleveland. Belichick will return to the city where he landed his first head coaching job over 30 years ago when New England (2-3) visits the Browns on Sunday in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Before he was a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Coach of the Year, Belichick was a 38-year-old simply trying to break into the head coaching ranks with a rebuilding Cleveland team. He led the Browns to a 36-44 regular-season record in his five seasons at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Commanders desperate to stop skid on Thursday visit to Bears

Losers of four straight games entering Thursday night's visit to Chicago, the Washington Commanders certainly sense the urgency of their Week 6 clash with the Bears. "It's definitely a must-win," Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "We're 1-4. I don't know too many teams that have started out 1-5 and still had a good season." Washington has lost by nine, 16, 15 and four points since edging the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener. Next comes a challenge from a young Bears team that squandered a late lead in a road loss to Minnesota but might finally be feeling optimistic...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Avery Journal-Times

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
The Avery Journal-Times

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice. It went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and he will throw again in post-practice." When asked why...
DALLAS, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Former Packers TE Tyrone Davis dies at 50

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50, the club said Wednesday. The Packers said Davis, who played for the team from 1997-2002, died Oct. 2, citing an obituary posted on the website of Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va. He reportedly died from an undisclosed illness. The obituary listed that Davis' funeral would be held Oct. 8. Davis played eight NFL seasons, his first two for the New York Jets (1995-96) and the last six for the Packers. He had 71 receptions for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns in 69 games (27 starts) for Green Bay. Davis caught a career-best seven touchdown passes in 1998. Davis had two catches for 15 yards in six games as a reserve for the Jets. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Virginia in 1995. Davis had 103 receptions for 2,153 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons for the Cavaliers. --Field Level Media
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
705
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy