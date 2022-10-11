Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Boxing Insider
Boxing Insider Presents “New Beginnings” Featuring Heather “The Heat” Hardy
New York – Heather “The Heat” Hardy versus Calista Silgado will be the main event of a five-bout card stacked with local boxers on her much anticipated return to the boxing ring on Thursday, October 13. The card, tabbed “New Beginnings,” will take place at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, and will be streamed live beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. To get the live stream, click > BXINGTV.com.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Sean Strickland just evicted Bo Nickal from UFC — ‘Stay in Penn State’
Collegiate wrestling deity Bo Nickal captured two first-round victories — and two first-round finishes — on Dana White’s “Contender Series” to earn a UFC contract and is already booked to make his Octagon debut this December in Las Vegas. Sean Strickland is not impressed. As...
Boxing Scene
Helenius Expects Wilder's Power To Resemble That Of Samuel Peter, Lamon Brewster
NEW YORK – The hardest Robert Helenius has been hit in a boxing ring was by former heavyweight champions Samuel Peter and Lamon Brewster. “The Nordic Nightmare” expects Deontay Wilder’s power to be comparable when they square off while wearing 10-ounce gloves Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Helenius has gotten a feel for Wilder’s power during the numerous rounds they’ve spent sparring against each other, but they wore gloves with much more padding and headgear for those sparring sessions.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Helenius Has A Warrior Heart; I’m Definitely Not Taking Him Lightly
Deontay Wilder would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in 2023. The former WBC heavyweight champion has talked about both bouts during the buildup toward his return from a one-year layoff October 15. Wilder has made it clear, however, that he hasn’t overlooked his upcoming opponent, Robert Helenius, just because he has spoken about challenging Ukraine’s Usyk for his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts and finally fighting England’s Joshua, who has lost back-to-back 12-round title fights to Usyk.
‘I’m next in line’: Mikaela Mayer eyes super fight with Katie Taylor after Alycia Baumgardner grudge match
Mikaela Mayer has set her sights on a fight against Katie Taylor next should she emerge victorious in her grudge match with Alycia Baumgardner on Saturday. The IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion looks to unify the division against her compatriot, who holds the WBC crown, as chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall, in the historic all-female card at The O2.But after missing out on facing Taylor throughout a fine amateur career, which saw Mayer represent the United States at the Rio Olympics, a step up in weight to battle the legendary Irishwoman is top of her goals...
CBS Sports
Living the dream, Devin Haney reflects on journey to respect ahead of George Kambosos Jr. rematch
From turning pro in Mexico at age 17 to dominating George Kambosos Jr. in June while capturing the undisputed lightweight championship, 23-year-old Devin Haney has made his journey from promising upstart to inclusion among the pound-for-pound best in the game as unique as possible. "It has been a long time...
