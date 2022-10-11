Read full article on original website
Arnold church and school celebrate 175th anniversary
Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Arnold have been getting ready for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in the church’s history. The church and school turn 175 years old in 2023, and the parish started celebrating the milestone this fall in order to have everyone’s excitement peak for an anniversary celebration worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14, 2023, at Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold, Senior Pastor Jeremy Schultz said.
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, a group of students walked into a room full of business attire at the Forest Park Campus. Students at St. Louis Community College will be in front of a number of employers for a big career fair next week so the Black Male Achievers (BMA) Program on campus is making sure they will look the part.
recordpatriot.com
Board discusses new middle school
Ittner Architects is recommending a new middle school building in District 7 to replace Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the board wants as many District 7 residents as possible to be able to see the findings from the assessments and educate themselves on District 7 facilities. The full meeting can be viewed on the District 7 Facebook page.
High levels of radioactive lead found in Jana Elementary School
The Parents and Teachers Association at Jana Elementary School in Hazelwood has warned parents in an email that test results show “high levels of radioactive lead inside the school.”
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
St. Louis American
Nicole Williams to lead SLPS as interim superintendent
Nicole Williams is changing jobs, but her new office is not far from her previous one. Williams, SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams’ chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Adams is retiring in Dec. 31, 2022. “Dr. Williams’ impressive career in education spans three decades....
Wentzville band programs raffling off car to help cover increasing costs
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Here's your chance to win a car!. Three high schools in the Wentzville School District are banding together to raise funds for the band programs. They are selling 2,500 tickets. Each ticket will go into a raffle for a chance to win the car, a 2023 Jeep Renegade.
wustl.edu
Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children
Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Free anti-crime conference seeks your ideas to make St. Louis streets safer
ST. LOUIS — When crime strikes, you hear about it. Community advocates are calling on you to join them in creating a safer St. Louis. The free, two-day anti-crime conference kicks off on Oct. 14 to brainstorm solutions. "I been here my whole life,” James Dickerson said. He...
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
edglentoday.com
Lewis Rice Names Six New Associates
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has announced six new associates: Patrick F. Ganninger, Allison E. Knopp, Ryan J. Krutz, Andrew J. Meyer, Skylar S. Petitt and Jacquelyn H. Sicilia. Patrick F. Ganninger practices in the Estate Planning & Probate Department of the firm. He develops and...
Columbia Missourian
Two St. Louis high school teammates become college rivals on the field
Not all football players have the same path to success. Not even teammates from the same high school, like former Saint Louis University High School teammates Trent Weaver and Isaac Thompson. Weaver, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman and Thompson, a Missouri defensive back, will be on opposing sidelines in the annual...
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
theprioryrecord.com
St. Louis, home of The Exorcist
That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
KSDK
Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis closing at the end of the year
After 27 years, Sugaree Baking Company will close at the end of the year. The pandemic and staffing shortages took a toll on the business.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
5 On Your Side
