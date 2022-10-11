Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
‘Pine Arts Camp’ to bring free arts learning experiences to Jackson parks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Who’s line is it, anyway?. The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center and the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department are teaming up for a “Pine Arts Camp” for children. The Pine Arts Camp will provide children with a special learning experience...
WBBJ
Howl-O-Ween: Ensuring your pets have a safe and fun spooky season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween is less than three weeks away, so how can you prepare your furry friends for the holiday? We spoke with one official on how to keep your pets safe this holiday season. “You know, you think it’s fun trick or treating with your pet and...
franchising.com
Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
WBBJ
Education foundation discusses investments and endowments
JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County education foundation was dormant for five years, now officials say they’re getting back to where they need to be. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was invited to the meeting to discuss disbursements from the city and the county to the foundation. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
West Tennessee educator honored with Financial Literacy Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee educators are being honored for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Hardin County Middle School teacher Detra Thomas was presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award at an event in Nashville. “Educators play many roles and take on many...
WBBJ
Expert shares tips on recognizing scams, how to avoid becoming a victim
JACKSON, Tenn. — October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts are empowering individuals to recognize cyber threats and avoid becoming a victim to scams. Stacey Nash, SVP and General Manager at USAA, says the country has seen a recent surge in imposter scams, where individuals impersonate businesses, government entities or relatives in hopes to obtain money or personal information.
WBBJ
Milan police dept. holds coat drive
MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is making sure children stay warm this winter. The Milan Police Department is giving back to its community by hosting a coat drive. Officers say it helps to build a relationship with the community, while also helping kids in need. School resource...
WBBJ
Volunteers lend a hand at USDA’s food program distribution in Alamo
ALAMO, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program brings free food to West Tennessee. Volunteers handed out foot to those in need in Alamo on Wednesday. Every quarter of the year, the Northwest Economic Development Council gives food to those in need of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Six UC Students On Northwest Tennessee Honor Choir
Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School will be well represented in the Northwest Tennessee Honor Choir. Six UCHS singers were selected from more than 500 area students who auditioned for the prestigious group and will be part of the talented 200-member choir to perform later this fall. Among the...
Covington Leader
Tipton County to receive money to combat opioid crisis
In the coming months and years, Tipton County will be receiving money to combat a local and national problem: the opioid crisis. During Monday night’s meeting of the Tipton County Legislative Body, County Executive Jeff Huffman said he expects Tipton County to receive about $180,000 a year over the next two decades or so. The money is being disbursed from law suit settlements against pharmaceutical companies.
Chester County Independent
Chester County Fire responds to fire near Chickasaw Park
Last Wednesday afternoon, October 5, the Chester County Fire Department along with firefighters of Deanburg/Station 40, Hearns Chapel/Station 30 responded to a fire in the woods near the entrance to Chickasaw State Park. After initially reviewing the scene, CCFD requested the Forestry Department to be dispatched. About 2.5 hours, the fire was brought under control and turned over to the Forestry Department. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.
WBBJ
Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year
JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WREG
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
DENVER (KDVR) — Two young brothers are safe at home after an apparent abduction attempt in a Denver neighborhood Sunday. The Denver Police Department says a woman, identified as 40-year-old Jessica Konior, is now facing a possible second-degree kidnapping charge after she allegedly pulled the youngest brother into her home.
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
WBBJ
Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor
Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor, 84, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/22 – 10/13/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-12-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the two (2) suspects that took the victim’s wallet out of her purse at Cracker Barrel and in no time at all, charged $3,000 at Sam’s Club and $800 at another location. If you recognize them or have any information call...
Comments / 0