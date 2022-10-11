ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

franchising.com

Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson

QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Education foundation discusses investments and endowments

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County education foundation was dormant for five years, now officials say they’re getting back to where they need to be. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was invited to the meeting to discuss disbursements from the city and the county to the foundation. According to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee educator honored with Financial Literacy Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee educators are being honored for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Hardin County Middle School teacher Detra Thomas was presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award at an event in Nashville. “Educators play many roles and take on many...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Expert shares tips on recognizing scams, how to avoid becoming a victim

JACKSON, Tenn. — October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts are empowering individuals to recognize cyber threats and avoid becoming a victim to scams. Stacey Nash, SVP and General Manager at USAA, says the country has seen a recent surge in imposter scams, where individuals impersonate businesses, government entities or relatives in hopes to obtain money or personal information.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Milan police dept. holds coat drive

MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is making sure children stay warm this winter. The Milan Police Department is giving back to its community by hosting a coat drive. Officers say it helps to build a relationship with the community, while also helping kids in need. School resource...
MILAN, TN
WBBJ

Volunteers lend a hand at USDA’s food program distribution in Alamo

ALAMO, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program brings free food to West Tennessee. Volunteers handed out foot to those in need in Alamo on Wednesday. Every quarter of the year, the Northwest Economic Development Council gives food to those in need of...
ALAMO, TN
radionwtn.com

Six UC Students On Northwest Tennessee Honor Choir

Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School will be well represented in the Northwest Tennessee Honor Choir. Six UCHS singers were selected from more than 500 area students who auditioned for the prestigious group and will be part of the talented 200-member choir to perform later this fall. Among the...
UNION CITY, TN
Covington Leader

Tipton County to receive money to combat opioid crisis

In the coming months and years, Tipton County will be receiving money to combat a local and national problem: the opioid crisis. During Monday night’s meeting of the Tipton County Legislative Body, County Executive Jeff Huffman said he expects Tipton County to receive about $180,000 a year over the next two decades or so. The money is being disbursed from law suit settlements against pharmaceutical companies.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Fire responds to fire near Chickasaw Park

Last Wednesday afternoon, October 5, the Chester County Fire Department along with firefighters of Deanburg/Station 40, Hearns Chapel/Station 30 responded to a fire in the woods near the entrance to Chickasaw State Park. After initially reviewing the scene, CCFD requested the Forestry Department to be dispatched. About 2.5 hours, the fire was brought under control and turned over to the Forestry Department. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year

JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction

DENVER (KDVR) — Two young brothers are safe at home after an apparent abduction attempt in a Denver neighborhood Sunday. The Denver Police Department says a woman, identified as 40-year-old Jessica Konior, is now facing a possible second-degree kidnapping charge after she allegedly pulled the youngest brother into her home.
DENVER, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee

Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor

Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor, 84, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 10-12-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the two (2) suspects that took the victim’s wallet out of her purse at Cracker Barrel and in no time at all, charged $3,000 at Sam’s Club and $800 at another location. If you recognize them or have any information call...
JACKSON, TN

