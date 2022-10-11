ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness

The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Industry
City
Los Alamos, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Conchas, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
City
Santa Clara, NM
franchising.com

Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25

Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Seedling#Water Resources#Climate Change#The Las Conchas Fire
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
rrobserver.com

Local Nusenda helps out at Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Nusenda staff cleaning crates outside (Michaela Helean/Observer) For their community day on Oct. 10, the local Nusenda Credit Union staff decided to help out at Watermelon Mountain Ranch. The non-for-profit company does not send funds to shareholders like a bank or other credit union would. Instead, they redistribute the profits...
RIO RANCHO, NM
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
SANTA FE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Sandoval Signpost gets new owner

The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy