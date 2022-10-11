Read full article on original website
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas strip, killing two, said some had laughed at him and he “let the anger out,” according to an arrest report released Friday. Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said. He was covered in blood when he was arrested after a brief chase Thursday, authorities said. They seized a large, long-bladed knife. It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The Clark County Public Defender’s office was closed Friday.
Body identified as Virginia teenager who disappeared in 1975
The remains of a Virginia teenager who disappeared nearly 50 years ago have now been identified, police announced Monday. Authorities involved in the longstanding cold case credited advanced DNA tests and "forensic-grade" genome sequencing for the recent discovery, which linked a set of previously anonymous remains to Patricia Agnes Gildawie, who was also called "Choubi."Gildawie went missing in 1975, and was last seen on Feb. 8 of that year, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release confirming her identity. She was 17 at the time and dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store, according...
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
Police Seek Help Identifying Hospitalized Man Found in Las Vegas Park
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the young man, who was found in August, to contact their missing persons unit.
Louisiana Man Allegedly Beat Twin Brother to Death Under Mysterious Circumstances
A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of his twin brother. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, stands accused of murder in the second degree over the death of 56-year-old Daniel Pitts, who succumbed last month to his injuries after a lengthy hospital stay. According...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
A letter signed by 34 people held on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol complains of inhumane conditions behind bars, including mold, abusive guards, bad food and filthy laundry.
Officers involved in fatal shooting of 19-year-old outside ambassador's residence will not be charged
The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia has closed the case on a fatal shooting back in April of a 19-year-old accused of breaking into the Peruvian ambassador's residence. The final determination was that there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights and D.C. charges against the two officers involved.
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Waukesha Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks Shoves ‘Objection’ Sign Into Pants During Trial
The perpetrator in the Waukesha Christmas parade killings was removed from his trial’s courtroom Thursday for disorderly conduct, only to act erratically in his remote viewing location. On Sept. 28, Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Darrell Brooks’ request to represent himself in the trial, WISN reported. She
UA Murder Suspect: “I just felt so disrespected”
Murad Dervish, the ex-student charged with shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner told police he acted because he felt disrespected in the
Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’
Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
