The Crimson Tide are inching closer to the playoffs and a top-seeding with the 41-13 win over Greater Boston League counterpart Revere High School on Friday. Since losing week one, the Tide (4-1) have been playing on another level than their competitors, posting 40 points per game on offense while giving up just 7 points defensively in their last four matches.

EVERETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO