Football Notebook: Chicopee Comp’s Ja’Cyion Cox in at QB, Northampton’s Trey Rios two-way star & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 13 Chicopee Comp got the ball to Ja’Cyion Cox anyway it could last week against No. 8 Longmeadow, even putting him in at quarterback.
BBC
Mark Atkinson: Gloucester centre out for season with knee injury
Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury. The 32-year-old, who won one cap for England last year, was hurt six minutes from the end of Gloucester's Premiership win over Bath on Saturday. He had started all three of Gloucester's games...
Gloucester defeats Sterling - Field hockey recap
Despite 47 saves from Gracie West, Gloucester came away with a 12-0 win against Sterling behind a hat trick from Addison Wilkie. Gloucester (6-6) took control early as it scored eight goals in the first half. Zearfoss Kaelyn, Valerie Hatterer, and Lauren Parry also scored twice. Gloucester outshot Sterling 47-5.
Mendham over Randolph- Field hockey recap
Grace Peters and Jessica Curl each scored for Mendham in a 2-0 win over Randolph in Mendham. Riley Reardon and Auriel Gonzalez each recorded an assist for Mendham (5-7-1), which snapped Randolph’s four-game winning streak. Halle Ferrara made eight saves to earn the shutout. Jessa Altemose made two saves...
Crimson Tide Handle GBL Rival Revere
The Crimson Tide are inching closer to the playoffs and a top-seeding with the 41-13 win over Greater Boston League counterpart Revere High School on Friday. Since losing week one, the Tide (4-1) have been playing on another level than their competitors, posting 40 points per game on offense while giving up just 7 points defensively in their last four matches.
Williamstown over Schalick - Field hockey recap
Mia Foti scored a pair of goals as Williamstown snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Aubrey Weikel and Brylee Barry also scored and Jessica Gramley stopped two shots for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 3-7. Nigel Gilligan made 10 saves for Schalick...
