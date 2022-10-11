ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juab County, UT

FATAL: Police investigating cause of I-15 single-car crash

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
 1 day ago

JUAB COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One person was killed on Tuesday morning after reportedly veering off of Interstate-15 in Juab County for unknown reasons.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that a van was traveling north on I-15 at milepost 220 at 6:41 a.m. when it left the roadway unprovoked.

According to official records, the van then overcorrected and traveled across both northbound travel lanes before veering off of the right shoulder and rolling several times.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the van, sustaining fatal injuries.

DPS notes that speed and fatigue are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

