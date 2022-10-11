Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
BFHD holds flu shot clinics before expected rough flu season
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is anticipating a rough flu season this winter, following the decrease in outbreaks over the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health experts predict our immune systems are less prepared to fight the flu, but with many people returning to pre-pandemic lifestyles, exposure is expected to increase, according to the press release from BFHD.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
Yakima Herald Republic
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
‘Worst nightmare’: Family offers new $10,000 reward to find missing Yakima toddler
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search is intensifying to find a Yakima boy who vanished at a park. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the missing child. Lucian Munguia has been missing for 30 days, and his family hasn’t stopped searching. On top of the cash reward, they’re also putting up flyers...
FOX 11 and 41
Chief-for-a-day McDowell raises, donates over $1700 to charity
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – The numbers are in: during Lana McDowell’s one day as the chief of the West Richland Police Department, she raised $1,714 for charity and pretended to arrest four teachers. McDowell nominated four teachers to be “arrested” during her day as chief. Students and staff...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police to recommend charge after hospital staff, officer allegedly exposed to hazardous substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food
YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
Man Gets Four Life Sentences for 2019 Mass Murder in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
Tiniest butterflies in N. America invade Tri-Cities. They’re rarely seen in WA until now
How they got to the Tri-Cities is a mystery.
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?. When was the last time you saw a crazy sign on a reader board that was so funny you couldn't help but laugh out loud?. That happened to me just the other day. I had just left the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
KREM
Central Washington police officer shot in Yakima County
A Sunnyside police officer was shot on Monday night. The officer is now being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
