Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

BFHD holds flu shot clinics before expected rough flu season

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is anticipating a rough flu season this winter, following the decrease in outbreaks over the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health experts predict our immune systems are less prepared to fight the flu, but with many people returning to pre-pandemic lifestyles, exposure is expected to increase, according to the press release from BFHD.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move

The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
YAKIMA, WA
Local
Washington Health
Yakima, WA
Health
City
Yakima, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Chief-for-a-day McDowell raises, donates over $1700 to charity

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – The numbers are in: during Lana McDowell’s one day as the chief of the West Richland Police Department, she raised $1,714 for charity and pretended to arrest four teachers. McDowell nominated four teachers to be “arrested” during her day as chief. Students and staff...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA

