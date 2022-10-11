Read full article on original website
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag calls on players to 'kill' opponents after Newcastle draw
Erik ten Hag says a failure to take chances meant his Manchester United "didn't kill" opponents Newcastle United at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager saw his side waste two great late chances in a 0-0 draw. Fred turned a Marcus Rashford cross wide after then England striker had taken the...
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea: Graham Potter says Aston Villa made his side suffer
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter says his side were made to suffer in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 16 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says crowd threw coins at him
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said members of the Anfield crowd threw coins at him during his side's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool. Guardiola said the objects were thrown in his direction after Phil Foden had a goal disallowed by VAR as City's unbeaten start to the season ended.
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
