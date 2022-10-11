ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

whbc.com

Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Poll: Majority of Ohioans oppose Heartbeat Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New polling data is offering a glimpse at how Ohioans feel about abortion laws. According to polling conducted by NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill, 54.3% of voters oppose Ohio’s Heartbeat Law — which bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, with no […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio electrical engineer found guilty of tax evasion

A federal jury convicted a Liberty Center, Ohio man on Oct. 6 of tax evasion after he used a sham trust to help conceal three years of income he earned from his business. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John Everson owned an electrical engineering business. From approximately 2012 through 2015, Everson earned […]
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

My choice in the governor's race

As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Roundabout completed in Orange

LEWIS CENTER — Closed since March, East Powell Road is now open at Lyra Drive. The City of Columbus closed the road on March 21 to build a new roundabout in Orange Township. “This project will extend Lyra Drive from the Lyra Drive extension project terminus to East Powell Road,” said a notice about work. “A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lyra Drive and East Powell Road. Improvements include lighting, drainage, waterline, sanitary, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon moves forward on relocating State Rt 13

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City council gave emergency authorization Monday night to contract with GDP Group for design services for the State Route 13 relocation project. The project involves relocating Route 13 north from Gay Street to Phillips Drive/South Sandusky Street. The idea first surfaced in 1999 with Focus 2100 and has undergone various iterations since then.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

