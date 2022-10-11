Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
WLWT 5
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
Rumpke wins EPA fight over Bond Road landfill
The permit says Rumpke anticipates hauling about 400 tons to the site daily, a pace that would keep the landfill in use for 48 years.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
614now.com
Find out which nearby Ohio village was named one of the country’s top “Hippie Hideaways”
A recently-published story from Travel.a lot.com profiled 25 of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”, and one small Ohio village made the cut. The website named Yellow Springs, Ohio as a location where the hippie subculture is most alive and well today. The story named 25 different municities, including legendary...
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Poll: Majority of Ohioans oppose Heartbeat Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New polling data is offering a glimpse at how Ohioans feel about abortion laws. According to polling conducted by NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill, 54.3% of voters oppose Ohio’s Heartbeat Law — which bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, with no […]
Endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District was misguided
The Plain Dealer’s endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District is misguided, siting his “… proven ability at working across party lines to advance Greater Cleveland interests.”. This premise is erroneous given his inability to work within his own party to advance Greater...
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Ohio electrical engineer found guilty of tax evasion
A federal jury convicted a Liberty Center, Ohio man on Oct. 6 of tax evasion after he used a sham trust to help conceal three years of income he earned from his business. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John Everson owned an electrical engineering business. From approximately 2012 through 2015, Everson earned […]
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
Sidney Daily News
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
Delaware Gazette
Roundabout completed in Orange
LEWIS CENTER — Closed since March, East Powell Road is now open at Lyra Drive. The City of Columbus closed the road on March 21 to build a new roundabout in Orange Township. “This project will extend Lyra Drive from the Lyra Drive extension project terminus to East Powell Road,” said a notice about work. “A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lyra Drive and East Powell Road. Improvements include lighting, drainage, waterline, sanitary, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping.”
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon moves forward on relocating State Rt 13
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City council gave emergency authorization Monday night to contract with GDP Group for design services for the State Route 13 relocation project. The project involves relocating Route 13 north from Gay Street to Phillips Drive/South Sandusky Street. The idea first surfaced in 1999 with Focus 2100 and has undergone various iterations since then.
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
