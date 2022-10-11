Pine Lawn murder suspect surrenders to police
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The subject of a manhunt in north St. Louis County is now in custody.
Colby Harris surrendered to detectives with the North County Police Cooperative on Tuesday afternoon.Top story – Loose piece of metal strikes car on I-64 in St. Louis, woman dies
Harris, 20, is accused of killing Jevon Durbin inside a home in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 5. Officers found Durbin shot to death inside the residence. He was 24.
Investigators believe Harris and Durbin knew one another because Harris had been let into the home prior to the shooting.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Harris with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2