2 arrested following undercover sting

Kasey Brent Villanueva

Angel Robles

Two men are facing a solicitation of prostitution charge after being caught up in a recent Texas Department of Public Safety undercover operation.

According to DPS reports, Kasey Brent Villanueva, 30, and Angel Robles, 27, both responded via text message to an online advertisement for prostitution on Sept. 27 and engaged in separate text conversations with an undercover police officer.

During the course of the conversation, both men agreed to pay specific amounts for sex acts and showed up at the hotel room where they expected the sex acts to occur, the reports stated.

Villanueva and Robles were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Both men were released from the Ector County jail after paying surety bonds of $5,000 each.