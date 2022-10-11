Read full article on original website
Mayor Wu indicates she may veto the City Council’s proposed pay raises for city leaders
Wu said the council's vision for a pay bump is simply "too high." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu indicated Tuesday she may send back a proposal from the City Council to bump pay for some of the city’s top elected officials by about 20 percent after councilors unanimously supported the raise last week.
YourArlington
Community-relations subcommittee chat Saturday: Metco
Two School Committee community-relations subcommittee members are the hosts for a virtual chat about issues linked to Metco from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, on Zoom, announced Bill Hayner, subcommittee chair. Connect here >>. No appointment is necessary; simply log in. For additional information on the Arlington...
YourArlington
Town touts savings in new electricity-supply contract
Arlington has secured a new, two-year electricity-supply contract for November 2022 to November 2024, providing residents a fixed price throughout this time. Starting in November, residents can buy into this for aggregation, explained Town Manager Sandy Pooler at the Sept. 28 Select Board meeting. In a memo to Pooler, Arlington’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
nbcboston.com
Should West Bridgewater Taxpayers Pick Up Tab for Town Administrator's Personal Vehicle Repair?
Howard Dempsey recalled how he was about to open his antique store for business one morning last October. "Somebody knocked on the door and came in and asked whether I had video coverage of the parking area," said Dempsey, a West Bridgewater business owner of more than 40 years. "He said his car had just been keyed."
homenewshere.com
Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows
READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
Simco’s must pay more than $200k over OT and wage violations
Known for its hot dogs, Simco’s has been a Mattapan landmark since the 1930s. Two Simco’s locations have been ordered to pay more than $210,000 in back wages and penalties after an investigation found that the restaurants did not pay some employees the minimum wage and overtime compensation required by law.
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing
NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
WCVB
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations
BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
YourArlington
Tell-tale beeps lead police to stolen-car charges for 3
Arlington police, responding to beeps signaling a stolen car, arrested three people in the lot at Stop & Shop midday on Saturday, Oct. 8. Facing charges of theft of a 2003 gray Honda Accord were Christopher M. Saunders Jr., 27, of Framingham; Daeshawn Maurice, 23, of Malden; and Aaliyah Malee Khlock, 19, of Lowell. Saunders also faces a fugitive charge related to cases in Framingham and Quincy.
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
WCVB
Red Sox employee, Rockland, Massachusetts, middle school custodian faces child enticement charges
ROCKLAND, Mass. — A man who works for the Boston Red Sox and is a Massachusetts middle school custodian has been charged with child enticement, according to East Bridgewater police. On Monday, Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland, a custodian at John W. Rogers Middle School, was charged with enticement...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
