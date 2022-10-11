ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

YourArlington

Community-relations subcommittee chat Saturday: Metco

Two School Committee community-relations subcommittee members are the hosts for a virtual chat about issues linked to Metco from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, on Zoom, announced Bill Hayner, subcommittee chair. Connect here >>. No appointment is necessary; simply log in. For additional information on the Arlington...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Town touts savings in new electricity-supply contract

Arlington has secured a new, two-year electricity-supply contract for November 2022 to November 2024, providing residents a fixed price throughout this time. Starting in November, residents can buy into this for aggregation, explained Town Manager Sandy Pooler at the Sept. 28 Select Board meeting. In a memo to Pooler, Arlington’s...
ARLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
homenewshere.com

Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows

READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
READING, MA
Boston

Simco’s must pay more than $200k over OT and wage violations

Known for its hot dogs, Simco’s has been a Mattapan landmark since the 1930s. Two Simco’s locations have been ordered to pay more than $210,000 in back wages and penalties after an investigation found that the restaurants did not pay some employees the minimum wage and overtime compensation required by law.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA
WCVB

Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
YourArlington

Tell-tale beeps lead police to stolen-car charges for 3

Arlington police, responding to beeps signaling a stolen car, arrested three people in the lot at Stop & Shop midday on Saturday, Oct. 8. Facing charges of theft of a 2003 gray Honda Accord were Christopher M. Saunders Jr., 27, of Framingham; Daeshawn Maurice, 23, of Malden; and Aaliyah Malee Khlock, 19, of Lowell. Saunders also faces a fugitive charge related to cases in Framingham and Quincy.
ARLINGTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA

