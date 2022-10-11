Miranda Keer Keeps Her Skin Glowing With This 'Effective' Sunscreen — & It's on Rare Sale for 20% Off for October's Prime Day

Shopping for sunscreen is a lot like Goldie Locks and the Three Bears. This one has too low SPF , this one is too oily, and the next one makes you look like a ghost in photos. It gets pretty frustrating after a while. But Miranda Kerr approves of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF . Other celebrities that have raved about it are Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and Padma Lakshmi — and for good reason.

The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is an oil-free and fragrance-free sunscreen suitable for all skin types — especially those with sensitive skin. It also contains some niacinamide to help with sun damage, discoloration, and breakouts . Along with that, this sunscreen is perfect for traveling and those who want to pamper their sensitive skin.

The brand recommends applying it to your neck and face for around 15 minutes before going outside and reapplying every two hours. One Dermstore shopper said it was both light and effective, saying, “My dermatologist recommended this specific SPF, and I have to say I’m a fan! The product is light and blends right into my skin.” Another shopper added that it’s amazing for acne-prone skin, saying, “I’ve tried many facial sunscreens this is one of the only sunscreens that doesn’t make me breakout. Feels a lil greasy at first but dries nicely and doesn’t get greasy even when sweating in 90degree weather.”

Along with being available at DermStore , you can snag this sunscreen at LovelySkin , Skinstore , and Amazon .

