ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Miranda Keer Keeps Her Skin Glowing With This 'Effective' Sunscreen — & It's on Rare Sale for 20% Off for October's Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgUda_0iV8Tjdt00

Shopping for sunscreen is a lot like Goldie Locks and the Three Bears. This one has too low SPF , this one is too oily, and the next one makes you look like a ghost in photos. It gets pretty frustrating after a while. But Miranda Kerr approves of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF . Other celebrities that have raved about it are Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and Padma Lakshmi — and for good reason.

Buy: EltaMD UV Glow Moisturizer SPF 36 $30.80, originally $38.50

The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is an oil-free and fragrance-free sunscreen suitable for all skin types — especially those with sensitive skin. It also contains some niacinamide to help with sun damage, discoloration, and breakouts . Along with that, this sunscreen is perfect for traveling and those who want to pamper their sensitive skin.

The brand recommends applying it to your neck and face for around 15 minutes before going outside and reapplying every two hours. One Dermstore shopper said it was both light and effective, saying, “My dermatologist recommended this specific SPF, and I have to say I’m a fan! The product is light and blends right into my skin.” Another shopper added that it’s amazing for acne-prone skin, saying, “I’ve tried many facial sunscreens this is one of the only sunscreens that doesn’t make me breakout. Feels a lil greasy at first but dries nicely and doesn’t get greasy even when sweating in 90degree weather.”

Along with being available at DermStore , you can snag this sunscreen at LovelySkin , Skinstore , and Amazon .

Before you go, check out our slideshow of customer-favorite beauty products available at Costco below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0iV8Tjdt00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Now is the Last Chance to Get Supermodel Miranda Kerr’s Go-to Neck-Sculpting Tool for $10

Typically, when celebrities reveal their go-to beauty products, it’s somewhere in the realm of makeup or skincare. However, supermodel Miranda Kerr is shaking things up by showing the tool she uses specifically for her gorgeous, strong neck. Back in Jul. 2020, Kerr showed fans her nighttime skincare routine for Harper’s Bazaar’s YouTube channel. From cleanser to massaging tools, her routine is the pinnacle of both extravagance and affordability. While her entire routine was something out of a dream, our interests were piqued when she brought out a tool specifically for her neck. She admitted she originally found the tool “hilarious” at first,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner’s ‘Absolute Fave’ Hair Oil ‘Works Miracles’ on Damaged Hair & This is the Last Chance To Get It Majorly Discounted

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to giving us all the deets on her lifestyle choices. Whether it’s the latest sneakers or leggings, her go-to products are always on our radar. Just recently, Garner shared her hair care routine on TikTok, and luckily, you don’t have to search far and wide to shop her faves. All the products she uses to maintain her gorgeous locks are from the luxury hair care brand, Virtue. Right now, Virtue is having a major sale on Amazon, so just like Garner, you can give your hair the love it deserves. Wonder what’s worth getting? We...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Miranda Kerr
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale

Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients.  Even better, it’s 25 percent off during the brand’s friends and family...
SKIN CARE
Family Handyman

How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
HOME & GARDEN
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Skin Types#Sunscreens#Dermstore
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Revealed the Secret to Her Perfect Fall Stew & You Probably Already Have It in Your Fridge

At the first hint of chill in the air, we officially switch over to soup season. Crockpots and stockpots come out, tender meats and nutrient-rich veggies go in — and we can enjoy a flavorful, easy dinner that is a hallmark of cold weather time. We all have favorite recipes to dust off year after year, but sometimes it’s fun to try new recipes, too. Martha Stewart’s latest stew recipe includes a special ingredient to help celebrate fall, and you can probably find it in your fridge right now. “Inexpensive pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender after a low-and-slow braise in an...
RECIPES
whowhatwear

Dermatologists Say These 3 Products Are Not Worth Splurging on—But These 3 Are

Skincare can be a challenging category to navigate. Even as a beauty editor, I get overwhelmed trying to figure out what skincare products actually work and which premium beauty brands are really worth the money. There has never been so much choice when it comes to shopping for skincare. And while this can be a great thing, it can also make choosing—and finding—products that work for your own skin type and concerns quite tricky.
SKIN CARE
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Costco
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $14 Anti-Aging Night Cream Is ‘Comparable to The La Mer Face Cream’—& We’ve Never Seen a Price This Low

If you’ve ever wondered what luxury skincare feels like, wait no more. La Mer, a top luxury beauty brand, has attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen, and the source of most of this celeb attention is none other than the brand’s coveted Crème De La Mer moisturizer. However, there’s a new sheriff in town, and thanks to the Prime Day sale, her price tag is $365 cheaper. Yes, you read that number correctly, and no, we’re not that bad at math. Crème De La Mer is a celeb of its own because of its ability to do...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,800 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $40 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week for Only $8

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event that ends tonight. The Wild Growth hair oil at Amazon specifically...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Colorful & Relieving Hair Clip Set With Over 26,000 Reviews Is a Must for Thick or Fine Hair — & There's Only 3 Hours Left to Get It for $9

Ever since middle school, we adore things that can pull up our hair. We’ve outgrown the damaging clips and hair ties, and now we’re on the hunt for more haircare tools to let us put our hair up easily and with style. Thanks to TikTok, we may have found our next pick. One TikTok video from @brookebellar_fashion showed her followers what Amazon picks are must-haves, garnering over four million views. Amongst the stylish picks was a set of hair clips that thousands of TikTok and Amazon shoppers adore. For a limited time, you can get this must-have hair clip set for 50...
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

The 9 Best Mascaras of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This Kim Kardashian-Approved Haircare Line Is On Super Rare Sale for 20% Off & This is the Last Chance To Get Top Picks Seriously Discounted

Prime Day may have wrapped up last night, but the deals are still here. Amazon is offering 25% off the celebrity-loved OUAI haircare brand right now, so you can get your hair in tip-top shape for the rest of the summer. Founded by hairstylist to the stars, Jen Atkin and loved by celebs like the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen, and Jessica Alba, Ouai hair products are seriously top-notch. Luckily, the entire range of OUAI products is on sale at Amazon today, but there are a top few contenders you may want to draw your attention to. First, the OUAI Leave-In Conditioner spray is...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Her Family Can’t Live Without This ‘Magic’ Face Cream That’s on Sale for One More Day

It’s one thing when you find a holy grail skincare product for yourself, but it’s another when you find one that’s good for the entire family. It’s no secret that Kate Hudson is magical, but her skincare routine has been shrouded in mystery — until now. Hudson swears by quite a few lavish skincare products with even loftier price tags. However, there’s one face cream that’s lavish, affordable, and good for everyone in the family. In an interview with People, the mom of two revealed the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is one product she can’t live without. “I’ve always...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy